EACS joins lawsuit against Juul

More northeast Indiana public school districts are joining a nationwide lawsuit against electronic cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc., alleging vaping is harming students.

The East Allen County Schools board supported the move Tuesday, about a week after Smith-Green Community Schools did the same. Southwest Allen County Schools leaders discussed the matter this week with action expected March 15.

Fort Wayne Community Schools joined the lawsuit last year.

There is no financial or legal risk to the districts for participating, officials said. The districts could receive compensation if the lawsuit is successful.

Districts are authorizing law firm Wagstaff & Cartmell LLP to initiate the litigation to hold Juul accountable. The manufacturer is accused of designing and marketing its products to appeal to youth.

"Youth vaping and resulting nicotine addiction has exploded due to Juul Labs, Inc.'s deceptive and youth-oriented marketing," the law firm's website states.

The Indiana Youth Survey has asked Hoosier teens about their vaping habits since 2016. That year, 21.6% of high school seniors said they used a vaping device in the month before taking the survey. In 2020, the most recent year for which results are available, 23% of 12th graders reported such use.

The 2020 results also found vaping was the second most common substance teens used, with girls generally reporting higher rates of vaping than boys.

Superintendent Daniel Hile described how the issue affects schools in a letter to the Smith-Green board last month.

"The increased use of these products by students has led to an increase of disciplinary action by school administrators around the United States, and an increased need for support for students and families who are dealing with this issue," Hile said.

Superintendent Marilyn Hissong quantified the problem at EACS. As of mid-February, e-cigarette and vaping products had affected 135 students this year – 42 at the elementary level and 93 at the secondary level, she told the board last month.

"It is something that definitely has played a part in our school corporation," she said Feb. 15. "That's why we are bringing the information to the board."

Hile said more than 200 districts nationwide have joined the lawsuit.

