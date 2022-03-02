EACS relaxing COVID rules

East Allen County Schools students will return to school today under fewer coronavirus restrictions.

The board agreed Tuesday to end the mask mandate on buses and assigned seating at lunch. Other notable changes include lifting the use of plexiglass between tables and allowing parents, grandparents and others to visit schools without wearing masks or showing proof of vaccination. Visitors also may again eat meals with students.

Superintendent Marilyn Hissong had one request for parents planning to dine with their children at school – follow the school's guidance about signing up for the popular activity.

“The last thing I want to do is have kids not have food because we have so many adults coming in for lunch,” Hissong said.

People infected with COVID-19 must stay home for five days. As a precautionary measure, masks will be recommended for those people on days six through 10, Hissong said.

Board members generally cheered the further return toward pre-pandemic operations, which came two weeks after the elimination of quarantines and contact tracing. Six members voted yes without hesitation while Paulette Nellems abstained.

Nellems said her decision was influenced by an email the board received from a student asking about the board's decision-making process regarding the mask-optional policy.

“I didn't come to that decision,” said Nellems, who opposed the mask-optional policy last summer. “I had to ask myself, 'How did we come to this decision?' And I couldn't answer it. ... My vote tonight is, because I don't have an answer, is I'm going to abstain from all this.”

