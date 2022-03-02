FWCS board member filling in as substitute teacher

A Fort Wayne Community Schools board member has joined the district's substitute teacher roster – but he's not getting a paycheck for the work.

Noah Smith described his first day of subbing during Monday's board meeting. He filled in Thursday for a physical education teacher at Lane Middle School, his alma mater.

“You think (gym class) would be easy, but it was an interesting experience,” Smith said, adding someone helped him with the lights and storage room so he could fetch basketballs. “It was a lot of fun.”

District spokeswoman Krista Stockman confirmed Tuesday that Smith is not being paid. State law prohibits board members from being employed by the district they serve, she said.

FWCS' daily substitute teacher rates are $110 for those with 60 college credit hours and $115 for those with at least a bachelor's degree.

Like other districts, FWCS has struggled to find substitute teachers this year and is using administrators to help fill gaps.

Smith said Tuesday he's substitute teaching because of that need. He will do so weekly until at least spring break, usually on Thursdays. He is encouraging his fellow board members to join him.

Smith requested to sub at a middle school this Thursday because the dismissal time will accommodate an afternoon meeting, but he otherwise isn't picky about his assignment. He has told schedulers he will go “wherever they have the most need.”

