FWCS beaming about better food site

A $1.8 million construction project that will increase Fort Wayne Community Schools' food-storage capacity will celebrate a milestone today.

District employees and representatives from CME Corp., the design-build contractor, are expected to sign the final beam of the Nutrition Processing Center's 5,000-square-foot addition during a noon topping-off ceremony, according to a news release.

The Ludwig Road facility needed extra space for additional meal-storage capacity in the event of a future long-term schools closure. The nutrition services department felt the pinch as it provided meals to students when schools closed two years ago because of the pandemic, director Rebecca Larson said.

“Storage space was limited, as the staff made thousands of meals daily,” she said in a statement. “This additional space will allow us to be more efficient in preparing and storing meals in the future.”

The Nutrition Processing Center is where all breakfasts and lunches for FWCS' elementary schools are prepared and packaged. The facility also provides lunches for other buildings, including some private schools, according to the district's website.

The construction project received unanimous support from the school board last fall. Facilities Director Darren Hess told the board in September that “we're struggling to keep enough food on hand.”

The work is expected to be finished by late July.

It will expand the walk-in freezer by 3,000 square feet and the dry-storage room by 2,000 square feet, the release said.

FWCS is paying for the project with its nutrition services funds and federal coronavirus relief dollars.

asloboda@jg.net