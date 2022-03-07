Education Notebook

Events

• An event featuring Tony Evans – a pastor, best-selling author and renowned speaker – is set for 7:30 p.m. March 31 in the Merillat Centre for the Arts at Huntington University. It kicks off a series of festivities surrounding the university's 125th celebration. Admission is free and open to the public, but tickets are required for guaranteed seating. Reserve tickets at huntington.edu/TonyEvans. After 7:15 p.m., any remaining seats will be available to those without tickets.

• The Fort Wayne Mayor's Youth Engagement Council will present Peace of Mind and Body, a mental health symposium, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20 at Indiana Tech for all Fort Wayne metro-area students in grades 10 through 12. Contact Karen L. Richards, community liaison, at 260-427-2146 for information, including sponsorship opportunities.

Garrett

• Primary grade teachers at J.E. Ober Elementary School in Garrett have in recent years learned about child development principles with the help of a teacher-education initiative supported by grants from the Dekko Foundation. Researchers from Purdue University Fort Wayne's School of Education studied participating teachers' classrooms in 2020 and 2021 and coded observations by mentors, evaluating interactions using a validated assessment tool. Findings indicate there is a positive effect on educator-student interactions in classrooms when teachers learn more about how children grow and develop. The program evaluation will expand to consider the students' academic and personal growth. Contact Kimberly Schroeder at kschroeder@dekkofoundation.org for information about the initiative.

Grace

• Grace Theological Seminary cut its tuition costs for its residential Master of Divinity and Master of Arts degrees by 23%. For students who apply for the GTS Scholarship, the tuition reduction results in a $14,000 savings for the 75-hour divinity degree and a $9,000 savings for the 48-hour Master of Arts. Visit seminary.grace.edu/programs for information.

Grants, scholarships

• The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will accept applications for the 2022 School and Community Partnership grant until March 18. These grants are designed to bring together K-12 schools, postsecondary institutions, employers and community organizations to plan and implement supportive efforts for students of all ages to complete education and training beyond high school. A total of $80,000 is available for the spring/summer grant cycle. Visit https://learnmoreindiana.org/scholars/alumni-partners/ for information.

• The Allen County Bar Foundation is offering scholarships for students from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups who are from Allen County or plan to practice law in Allen County. The scholarship will provide up to $2,500 to a law student for tuition and fees or for bar exam preparation and up to $1,500 for an undergraduate student preparing to take the Law School Admissions Test. The scholarship application is available at www.allencountybar.org. The deadline is March 31.

Recognition

• Marwa Noureldin is a 2022 recipient of an American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy New Investigator Award for her research proposal, “Pharmacists' Roles as Information Providers to Family Caregivers of Older Adults.” She is an assistant professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the Manchester University Fort Wayne campus.

• Concordia Lutheran High School welcomed freshmen Nathan Labahn and Naomi Weber to the Honors Academy.

• Nicole Scheiman, associate professor and director of the occupational therapy assistant program at Huntington University, will receive an award from the American Occupational Therapy Association that recognizes people who exhibit extraordinary contributions to the occupational therapy field. Scheiman is expected to get the Award for Excellence at a conference in Texas next month.

Trine

• Tim Tebow, former Heisman Trophy winner and current ESPN broadcaster, will deliver the commencement address at Trine University on May 7. The ceremony is set for 10 a.m. in the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Inc. Athletic and Recreation Center on the Angola campus. The Trine Broadcasting Network will offer a livestream of the event at livestream.com/trinebroadcastingnetwork.

• Jonathan Baker has joined Trine as its new director of dual enrollment and pre-college pathways. He will develop short- and long-term strategic plans for the university's dual enrollment and will take the lead in approving new dual enrollment instructors and assist in providing professional development for instructors. He most recently served as an assistant principal with Whitko Community School Corp. and as an adjunct professor at Indiana Tech.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.