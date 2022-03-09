New set of bleachers ordered for South Side

The fix is on the way for the damaged South Side High School bleachers, and officials are hopeful seating will be restored before the first fall football game.

A pickup truck crashed into the metal bleachers along Clinton Street on a weekend night in late November, causing irreparable damage.

The broken bleachers have been removed from the visitor side, and a new set of bleachers were recently ordered with installation targeted in time for the upcoming football season, said Darren Hess, Fort Wayne Community Schools facilities director.

He noted a fabricated end will be installed on a remaining set of bleachers.

The cost is $99,040, but insurance will pay $24,280 after adjustments and the deductible, leaving the district a $74,760 expense. The insurance claim was recently approved, Hess said.

No one had been arrested in connection with the Nov. 28 hit-skip crash as of Wednesday, but there is a suspect, said Sgt. Jeremy Webb, city police public information officer.

This wasn't the first time the South Side bleachers, which were installed when the stadium was built in the 1990s, sustained vehicular damage. FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman has said the bleachers have been struck at least twice since then, but the damage in those instances could be fixed. The collision last year was unique because of the irreparable damage to the north half.

FWCS had hoped to have new bleachers installed before the spring sports season, but it was uncertain about the feasibility given the supply chain issues, Stockman said last year. She noted South Side would still have 400 seats on the visitor side.

The truck also drove through a chain link fence – another recurring problem. The district has replaced various sections of the fence along Clinton Street about every two years because of vehicular damage, Stockman has said.

asloboda@jg.net