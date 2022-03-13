South Side at 100: Present, past joining to make 'Music'

South Side High School's stage lights will do more this week than illuminate “The Music Man” actors onstage.

The LED system will spotlight the school's centennial celebration with a multigenerational cast. About 30 students from South Side's feeder schools and about 20 alumni from the classes of 1957 to 2013 will join current Archers in the production, which runs Friday through Sunday.

Showcasing South Side's past, present and future with this musical is most important to director Kirby Volz, a third-generation Archer and alumni association board member.

“It's really a special place,” Volz said.

When South Side opened in September 1922, it was said to have been the largest one-story school in the nation, with the building itself covering 3 acres along Calhoun Street, according to the alumni website.

It is the oldest Fort Wayne Community Schools building except for the Bill C. Anthis Center, spokeswoman Krista Stockman has said. That downtown location dates to 1902 and first served as Central High School.

South Side didn't always have an auditorium – something alumnus Jim Clauser remembers well.

The 1957 graduate, who has participated in countless theater productions, said he got his start with “Our Town” his senior year. A stage was built in the gym, he said.

South Side would get a new auditorium with the 1970-73 addition, according to its website.

As Volz walked across the stage before rehearsals last week, he dodged lights that had been lowered and noted the system was relatively new. Equipment was upgraded about three years ago at a cost of about $232,300.

Volz, a 1976 graduate, will get his time in the spotlight as Mayor George Shinn – a role he's always wanted to play. Other school employees are also participating, which lets students see a different side of their teachers, Volz said.

“Now they can see me as an actor, too,” he said.

The mayor's wife, Eulalie Mackechnie Shinn, is portrayed by 1982 graduate Janet Higgins Howard, who has a theater degree and has performed in three previous productions of “The Music Man.” She didn't hesitate to accept Volz's invitation.

Higgins Howard doesn't play a lead role, but she is a regular presence at rehearsals.

“I go to every rehearsal because when you're in a show, you should go to every rehearsal,” she said. “Otherwise, you're not going to get the ... flow of the production.”

The musical had natural opportunities to expand the cast beyond high school teens. Children could flesh out the townsfolk of River City, Volz said, adding the characters Winthrop and Amaryllis are portrayed by Weisser Park Elementary School students. He won't be surprised if audiences fall in love with them, particularly the child who sings “Gary, Indiana.”

“It's going to be so cute,” Volz said.

Higgins Howard said the young cast members are doing a great job.

“Some of those kids, they are amazing,” she said.

Volz initially imagined alumni would fill only the barbershop quartet roles, but graduates were eager to participate. Most are local, he said, but a couple from Indianapolis plan to join the ensemble with limited rehearsals.

Clauser, 82, can't do much theater anymore because he can't stand long, but he agreed to participate in three numbers.

“It was not hard for me to say, 'yes,'” Clauser said, noting connections to the alumni association and Volz.

And if well-known actress Shelley Long wants to participate last-minute, Volz said, the 1967 graduate would be welcome.

“I'll make a cameo for her,” he said.

