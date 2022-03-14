Education Notebook

Commission

• The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will accept applications through midnight April 1 for the student commission member position. The student member will be appointed by the governor and serve from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024. Visit www.in.gov/che/4874.htm for information.

EACS

• Kindergarten kickoff began last week for East Allen County Schools' 2022-23 academic year. Parents should visit their school's website or call the school office about how to begin the enrollment process.

• As of March 1, EACS collected $25,202.48 to benefit Riley Hospital for Children, setting a district record and smashing its goal of raising $1 per student, $9,997. Cumulatively, EACS has raised $90,891.96 for the cause in 11 years.

Exchange program

• Education Travel & Culture, a nonprofit educational exchange organization, is seeking host families for the 2022-23 year. Students provide their money and medical insurance. Host families are expected to provide a room, a bed, a quiet place to study and an American family experience. Host families must pass a criminal background check and undergo an in-home interview. For information, contact local coordinator Lissa Koffler at lissakoffler@gmail.com or 910-409-8757 or visit www.edutrav.org.

FWCS

• Fort Wayne Community Schools is adding full-day pre-K programs at Haley and Washington Center elementary schools in the fall. Previously, students in those attendance areas were enrolled in pre-K programs elsewhere. Title I pre-K programs will be available to students in 24 attendance areas at 20 locations. Online registration for incoming pre-K or kindergarten is open at www.fortwayneschools.org/myFWCS. Children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1 are eligible to attend kindergarten while those who will be 4 might be eligible to attend pre-K, based on their home address. Parents unsure which school their child will attend can use the online address look-up at www.fortwayneschools.org/address-lookup or call the FWCS Family and Community Engagement Center at 260-467-2120.

Saint Francis

• The University of Saint Francis will present its Future Cougar Weekend March 25 and 26. All university applicants are invited. For information, contact the Office of Admissions at 260-399-8000 or admis@sf.edu or visit sf.edu and select Admissions Events from the Admissions & Aid pull-down menu.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.