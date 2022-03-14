Teacher honor roll / education notebook

A Northwest Allen County Schools teacher whose face lights up when she talks about her students has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.

Darlene Lankenau

School: Carroll High School

Subject teaching: Department chair, world languages; Spanish III/IV

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Spanish, Indiana State University; Bachelor of Science in secondary education, IUPUI; Master of Science in educational leadership, Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Years teaching: 22

City born: Kokomo

Current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: Husband, Tim Lankenau; son, a senior, Logan Lankenau.

Book you'd recommend: “Intentional Mindset” by Dave Anderson. It's a total game-changer on how to approach various aspects of life, sports, work and so on.

Favorite teachers: Honestly, my high school Spanish teacher and my high school principal. Mrs. (Inman) Freeman is a woman of high integrity and sincerity. She always made her students feel loved and special, all while holding us to very high standards. She was extremely creative in the classroom and encouraged us to move out of our comfort zone and embrace the language and culture. I wasn't necessarily a stellar student, ironically, but loved being in her classroom. Fortunately, that groundwork laid a path for a very successful college career for me and embedded a passion for learning more about the language and culture.

Mr. Bozell was an amazing administrator. He often took a very fatherly role with us and was always fair and firm with the student body. We never feared him, but rather respected him. I was able to work as a student helper in the office my senior year and grew to admire him even more as I was able to witness the other side of school life. He was certainly a man of integrity whom we've recently lost to COVID. I am so grateful that I was able to continue to connect with him and many others of my high school teachers and administrators who are on Facebook. I was truly blessed to know Mr. Bozell and Mrs. Freeman.

Favorite teaching memory: While teaching at a previous school I was running with Team in Training, raising money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, which benefits cancer patients and their families. I hosted a penny war with my classes and awarded the class period that raised the most with a pizza party. I had no idea what they were up to, but one class in particular had planned to fill a large canvas duffel bag with as many pennies as possible. It took a two-wheel handcart to get it from my upstairs classroom to my car and the back end literally dropped several inches when we finally got it lifted into the trunk. After several rounds of me bringing in smaller bags full of pennies to the bank to be counted, this class had brought me approximately $800 in pennies! They clearly won the penny war, and I will always treasure that time when the kids saw fit to contribute and be a part of something so much bigger than themselves. All told we raised over $1,000 with just my class periods alone. I was so moved.

Hobbies: Strength training, music and concerts, NCAA basketball (watching, of course!), travel and watching home design and decorating shows.

Interesting fact about yourself: During my “younger” days, I had a wide variety of experiences, ranging from working security at a concert venue, performing as a professional ballroom dancer and instructor, a travel agent, as well as working for the federal government. Those experiences have played a part in shaping the person I am today.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Every decision you make, big or small, directs your future. Don't fear failure, struggles, or challenges in those decisions. It is in the muck and mire where the greatest lessons are learned. There is no forward progress when you stand in the mess and make the decision to stay there. Take those lessons and use them to propel yourself forward and be greater today than you were yesterday.

Recommended by: Tiffany Smith, parent

Reason for recommendation: “Both of my children have been blessed to have this amazing educator as their teacher. Darlene is passionate, patient and kind. She has spent countless hours outside of the classroom helping students. When she talks about her students, her face lights up, and you can tell that she really, truly cares about her students and thoroughly enjoys her job. She is one of the very best teachers either of my children have had.”

Commission

• The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will accept applications through midnight April 1 for the student commission member position. The student member will be appointed by the governor and serve from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024. Visit www.in.gov/che/4874.htm for information.

EACS

• Kindergarten kickoff began last week for East Allen County Schools' 2022-23 academic year. Parents should visit their school's website or call the school office about how to begin the enrollment process.

• As of March 1, EACS collected $25,202.48 to benefit Riley Hospital for Children, setting a district record and smashing its goal of raising $1 per student, $9,997. Cumulatively, EACS has raised $90,891.96 for the cause in 11 years.

Exchange program

• Education Travel & Culture, a nonprofit educational exchange organization, is seeking host families for the 2022-23 year. Students provide their money and medical insurance. Host families are expected to provide a room, a bed, a quiet place to study and an American family experience. Host families must pass a criminal background check and undergo an in-home interview. For information, contact local coordinator Lissa Koffler at lissakoffler@gmail.com or 910-409-8757 or visit www.edutrav.org.

FWCS

• Fort Wayne Community Schools is adding full-day pre-K programs at Haley and Washington Center elementary schools in the fall. Previously, students in those attendance areas were enrolled in pre-K programs elsewhere. Title I pre-K programs will be available to students in 24 attendance areas at 20 locations. Online registration for incoming pre-K or kindergarten is open at www.fortwayneschools.org/myFWCS. Children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1 are eligible to attend kindergarten while those who will be 4 might be eligible to attend pre-K, based on their home address. Parents unsure which school their child will attend can use the online address look-up at www.fortwayneschools.org/address-lookup or call the FWCS Family and Community Engagement Center at 260-467-2120.

Saint Francis

• The University of Saint Francis will present its Future Cougar Weekend March 25 and 26. All university applicants are invited. For information, contact the Office of Admissions at 260-399-8000 or admis@sf.edu or visit sf.edu and select Admissions Events from the Admissions & Aid pull-down menu.

