FWCS sets ceiling on Wayne redo

Fort Wayne Community Schools has set the spending ceiling for the Wayne High School renovation – about $52 million.

The board unanimously approved an amendment package Monday establishing the final overall guaranteed maximum price for the project, which involves architectural, mechanical, plumbing and electrical upgrades.

Almost $50 million is tied to a contract with Hagerman Inc., which the district hired last March. At that time, the board approved a pre-construction services contract knowing the project's final guaranteed maximum price would be set later.

The board awarded Automated Logic a $1.66 million contract for Wayne's temperature controls. The company is the single-source vendor for the proprietary work.

Star Environmental Inc. was the lowest of four bidders for the project's asbestos abatement. Board member Steve Corona questioned the $469,000 contract, noting it was about $1.8 million less than the highest bidder.

“Wide disparity on the numbers there,” Corona said.

Darren Hess, facilities director, assured the board.

“This was lower than our estimate, so we're OK with that,” he said, adding the district confirmed the bid with Star Environmental. “They're comfortable with their number as well.”

Hess said the funding source for the asbestos abatement – federal coronavirus relief dollars – likely contributed to the higher bids because certain wage rules must be followed. The industry typically isn't bound to such rules, he said, so that could have inflated the bids.

Other funding sources for the overall project include the district's food service funds and the 2020 referendum, which received more than 72% of the vote.

Along with the multi-phased makeover at Wayne, the $130 million bond program promised major renovations to Blackhawk and Miami middle schools. Work at the high school is expected to be completed by July 30, 2024.

In other business, the board approved a new role for Adam Swinford, the South Side High School principal. He will be the Northrop High School principal effective July 1.

At Northrop, Swinford will follow Barb Ahlersmeyer, who came out of retirement to serve as principal for one year. His replacement at South Side has not been named.

Superintendent Mark Daniel said the district is seeking a consistent leader at Northrop.

“Adam, you are the person, and I think you're going to stay here for a few years,” Daniel said. “We don't see you moving from this spot, unless, of course, you happen to become the superintendent or something.”

“No, thank you,” Swinford said.

asloboda@jg.net