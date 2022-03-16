SACS to assist student struggles

Southwest Allen County Schools will launch a program in August to help sixth, seventh and eighth graders who are struggling in the traditional school setting.

The district got board approval Tuesday to hire a full-time teacher for the middle school alternative school, which will be housed in a new building on the Homestead High School campus.

The request, which was included in the consent agenda, wasn't discussed during the meeting. Superintendent Park Ginder shared details about the program during a board retreat in January.

District educators traveled to other Indiana schools, including Avon, this past winter for inspiration, Ginder said in a memorandum included in Tuesday's board packet.

Speaking after the meeting, Ginder said the alternative school will fill a hole in SACS' ability to meet the needs of students who are unsuccessful in the traditional learning environment. For example, he said, the program may address behavior and executive functioning skills, such as the ability to organize a binder or maintain a calendar.

Students will have access to non-teaching staff like counselors and advisers, Ginder said.

Ginder couldn't say with certainty how many students the program will serve, but he estimated eight to 15 middle schoolers will be in the program at any given time. The intent is to return the students to their home middle school, Summit or Woodside.

Eventually, Ginder said, the alternative program will move from the Citadel building, which is in the north end zone of Homestead's football field, to Summit and Woodside after Summit undergoes an expansion.

Also Tuesday, the board approved two additional teaching positions at Homestead – one for business and one for family and consumer science. Principal Susan Summers provided a memorandum about the requests, explaining the need stems from changes in the state's graduation requirements.

