Virtual school to move downtown

Fort Wayne Community Schools will spend almost $200,000 in rent to give virtual teachers and staff a workspace of their own next academic year.

The upcoming Wayne High School renovation is contributing to Fort Wayne Virtual Academy's move to 1300 S. Clinton St., near the Grile Administrative Center, the school board was told Monday. The 26 employees are currently based at Wayne and a few elementary schools.

Kara Froning, the district's secondary director, said the downtown site is “a perfect space” for the virtual school's personnel.

Along with a common collaboration area, she said, the 11,451-square-foot space will provide each teacher with a soundproof office where lessons can be conducted. Ambient noise can be a problem at Wayne, she said.

The central location should also be convenient for students when they need in-person services, like picking up materials or needing help with technology, Froning said.

The board approved a one-year lease with Abridge Pointe LLC at a cost of $183,216 – an amount based on $16 per square foot. Rent includes utilities, custodial, grounds, maintenance and 30 parking spaces.

The space will be FWCS' for only a year because another tenant is scheduled to move in. The district will determine the program's future next year, according to information provided to the board.

The K-12 school launched this academic year as FWCS' only remote learning option. The district planned to accept up to 720 students, with enrollment capped at 50 students per elementary grade level and 60 students per middle and high school grade level.

As of Monday, enrollment was 247, Froning said. Second grade had the fewest students, 12, and 11th grade had the most, 23.

Froning said at least one student lives outside Allen County.

