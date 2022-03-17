SACS settles on firm for turf

Deciding which company will install Homestead High School's $1.25 million synthetic turf soccer field wasn't the easiest of tasks.

“It was challenging to sift through these, and I'm glad we had some help,” Mark Snyder, Southwest Allen County Schools business manager, told the board Tuesday.

Representatives from Commonwealth Engineers Inc. and architecture firm Barton-Coe-Vilamaa joined SACS officials in interviews last month with Sprinturf, Motz Group and FieldTurf, Snyder said.

This month, he said, Homestead's athletic director and varsity girls soccer coach visited fields manufactured by the companies, including Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne and sites in the Indianapolis area. Firmness was among the qualities they considered, Snyder said, explaining they want a field that will “get as true of a roll” as possible.

FieldTurf ultimately won the district's business with a unanimous school board vote Tuesday. Snyder said the playing surface is expected to be ready by Aug. 1, before the season starts.

The district will pay for the soccer facility improvements through the $169 million Homestead renovation bond issue, meaning no additional funds or tax rate will be needed, officials have said.

SACS is eager for the upgrade because the existing natural turf field has drainage problems. Officials passed on purchasing a blue synthetic field because such a turf could take four to five months to manufacture, Snyder said, adding they hope to incorporate blue – one of the school colors – somewhere on the site.

The field will be lined for soccer and have markings for lacrosse, Snyder said, and FieldTurf's CoolPlay infill should make playing conditions more bearable on hot days. This proprietary cooling technology helps reduce the surface heat by up to 35 degrees when compared with traditional sand and rubber infill systems, according to the company's website.

SACS heeded advice from the Indy Premier Soccer Club by adding backup nets to its order. Without that feature, ball-chasing would be common, Snyder said, relaying the club's advice.

Snyder noted the district will get bids for a soccer ticket booth, new and replacement fencing in and around the soccer and football stadium, sound system and other site improvements.

The soccer and football scoreboards will be purchased from Nevco.

