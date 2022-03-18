PFW set to end mask mandate as of Monday

Purdue University Fort Wayne will end its mask requirement beginning Monday as COVID-19 cases continue to plummet.

Exceptions are the campus health clinic and the Indiana University dental clinic, Purdue Fort Wayne said in a news release Thursday.

The decision to make the campus largely mask-optional was based on the decline of coronavirus cases locally and statewide, the release said. The Allen County Department of Health reported seven new cases on its dashboard Thursday, bringing the week's total to 87. Fatalities have increased by seven during the same period.

Purdue Fort Wayne said trends among students and staff also support the end of mask requirements.

“Self-reported cases on campus continue to decline,” the university said, “and there has been no increase in reported cases on campus following spring break.”

Masks have been optional for many indoor spaces on campus since Feb. 28. The relaxed rules didn't apply to spaces such as classrooms, labs and studios.

Effective today, Purdue Fort Wayne will discontinue the weekly PFW Ready Q&A Sessions and the online COVID-19 data dashboard. The PFW Ready website, www.pfw.edu/pfw-ready, will be maintained through at least this summer.

