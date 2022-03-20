From Indiana Tech to high tech

Indiana Tech students will soon be working in the Fort Wayne Police Department's digital forensics laboratory, helping area law enforcement agencies analyze such evidence as cellphone records, videos and social media activity.

The evidence could be used in cases as serious as murder, kidnapping and rape, Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards said, and the students might even testify in court. The opportunities stem from a high-tech crime unit that's launching locally this year.

“It's a huge skill set that these students are going to gain,” she said.

It's work students are eager for – a university official said three have repeatedly asked about the internship opportunity – but leaders must first fill a key position.

Richards and Fort Wayne police Detective John Helmsing will interview candidates this week for the coordinator position, a role offering a $60,000 annual salary.

“Until we hire a coordinator,” Richards said, “we can't engage students.”

'Logical hub'

Allen County is one of 10 regional hubs the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council is funding through legislation enacted last year. Richards said each hub received the same amount – $285,000 – to operate its high-tech crime unit, which will help prosecutors statewide process digital evidence.

Allen County's unit will also serve agencies in Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties.

“We were the logical hub,” Richards said.

And the Fort Wayne Police Department is a natural local partner.

Its digital forensics lab dates to 1998.

“The resources are already there. The infrastructure's there,” said Helmsing, a forensic examiner/analyst. “[Karen] can piggyback off of our existing processes, training, all the utilities that are used and the physical space.”

The high-tech crime unit will make space tighter in the police department's lab in Rousseau Centre downtown, but it won't be so intrusive that it will affect operations, Helmsing said.

Richards said her office wouldn't have room for the program.

“We're almost out of space,” she said.

Outside the city

High-tech crime units aren't new to Indiana. The 10 hubs include two locations that predated the 2021 legislation – Tippecanoe and St. Joseph counties. They have agreements with Purdue University and the University of Notre Dame, respectively, the attorneys council said.

Those units have used cellphone data, cameras and computers to connect evidence to suspects or to exonerate persons of interest in cases including homicides, sexual assaults and burglaries, the nonpartisan agency said. The group has said it anticipates the statewide crime units will lead to faster turnaround and more thorough investigations, resulting in more just outcomes.

“We are extremely excited about these new programs and the impact they will have on the criminal justice system,” Executive Director Chris Naylor said in November.

Richards expects Allen County's unit will work on cases based on severity, with the most serious getting priority.

Helmsing anticipates the unit will be especially helpful to agencies outside Fort Wayne, which are smaller and have fewer resources.

Agencies including the Columbia City Police Department already reach out to the Summit City for its expertise.

Detective Sgt. Robert Stephenson of Columbia City police said his department seeks help from Fort Wayne about six times annually in areas including property crimes, child sex crimes and robbery.

“They are under no obligation to us to help us out, and that speaks volumes of how much they serve not only Fort Wayne but the surrounding area,” Stephenson said by email.

He said he expects Columbia City will use the high-tech crime unit – often shortened to HTCU – several times a year, depending on the cases.

“When you need the services of HTCU, you need them desperately,” Stephenson said, noting the Allen County hub will ensure his department did “everything possible for a successful outcome.”

Chance to learn

Indiana Tech – which boasts a successful cybersecurity team – is Allen County's partner academic institution for the high-tech crime unit.

Founded in 2006, the Indiana Tech Cyber Warriors are best known for their participation in the Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition. They have won the state championship 15 times and were ranked in the top 10 teams nationwide in 2007, 2011 and 2018.

“That partnership will really leverage some of the best young minds coming out of the academic circle to help us in our function of how we're going to gain evidence to help solve crimes,” Helmsing said.

Two students studying cybersecurity will be accepted for the paid internship opportunity, Richards said.

She said she expects the selection process will include a background check and interviews.

Karl Einolf, university president, said it's an honor to be chosen. Other universities involved in high-tech crime units include Indiana University, Ball State University and Indiana State University.

“The learning opportunities for our students and the benefit to the region will be outstanding,” Einolf said in a statement last year.

Through this experience working in law enforcement, students will prepare written reports and interact with prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys, Richards said.

If necessary, she said, they will develop the skills to testify in court.

Along with having the program coordinator as a supervisor, the students will work alongside five Fort Wayne police officers, most of whom have been doing the work for years, Richards and Helmsing said.

Dominic Lombardo, director of the university's Center for Criminal Justice, said at least three students are interested.

“I get calls three days a week from them,” he said.

'A good fit'

Richards hopes the state renews the two-year program, predicting the hubs will prove their worth.

“It's just something you can't do without,” she said.

But first, Richards must hire a coordinator because she doesn't have the luxury to spare anyone on her staff. She's seeking someone who can do forensic science work and supervise students – a combination that likely narrowed the applicant pool, she said.

Richards indicated she won't settle.

“If it's not a good fit,” Richards said, “I'll keep on looking.”

