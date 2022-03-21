IU Fort Wayne vice chancellor named

Deborah Garrison has accepted the position as inaugural vice chancellor and dean of Indiana University Fort Wayne effective July 1, contingent on approval by the IU Board of Trustees.

Andrew Klein, interim chancellor at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, announced Garrison's appointment this morning.

Garrison has decades of administrative experience, Klein said, including decanal leadership roles in a number of schools of nursing as well as campus-wide service as provost, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and interim president, among other positions. Most recently, she has served as interim dean of the Patricia H. Garman School of Nursing at D’Youville University in Buffalo, New York.

In this new role, Garrison will be working with the IU Fort Wayne campus community to formulate a strategic long-term vision and associated enrollment management plan for the campus, Klein said.

In addition, Garrison will be "focused on strengthening vital campus partnerships within the Fort Wayne region to reinforce the campus’ already-impressive reputation, especially in terms of providing an outstanding education to health care professionals," Klein said.