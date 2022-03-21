Time capsule found at Manchester

A curious maintenance technician recently discovered long-hidden mementos at Manchester University.

An 1889 cornerstone was among the last relics recently removed from the campus' former Administration Building, which university trustees decided last year to raze. Its uneven coloring caught Andy Brown's eye as it rested on a pallet at the maintenance center, the university said in a news release.

“I wondered,” Brown said in a statement, “'Could that be a time capsule?'”

Getting closer, Brown touched a section that looked like tin. A lid opened, the release said, and contents spilled out.

The items – including newspapers, lists and books – dated to 1889, when Roanoke Classical Seminary, founded by United Brethren Church in Roanoke, moved to North Manchester and changed its name, the release said.

Manchester archivist Jeanine Wine used an archival storage box to transport the items from the maintenance center to the university's Funderburg Library.

“One of the best things for me is that we found a hand-written faculty list and a student list,” she said in a statement.

Several items are connected to relatives of Manchester's first president and the United Brethren Church, the release said.

“As we look at these items, it is an opportunity to honor Manchester's rich history and recognize that it is the people who helped establish our legacy,” university President Dave McFadden said in a statement.

asloboda@jg.net

Credits

• Indiana high school students this summer may accelerate the completion of a high-quality credential – including the Indiana College Core, an associate degree or a career and technical education certificate – for free through Crossing the Finish Line. The initiative is a partnership between the Indiana Department of Education, the Commission for Higher Education, the Governor's Workforce Cabinet, Ivy Tech Community College and Vincennes University. School counselors were provided with a list of eligible students so they can help students and families through the process. Eligible students also will be contacted by either Ivy Tech or Vincennes via email and postcard. Go to www.in.gov/doe/students/crossing-the-finish-line for information.

EACS

• East Allen County Schools will hold a job fair from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Administrative Annex Building, 800 Homestead Drive, New Haven. Enter through Door 2. Job seekers can meet with EACS human resources personnel to discuss jobs available in each department. Résumés will be accepted, and applications can be completed on site.

Indiana Tech

• Indiana Tech is launching a Bachelor of Science in mechatronics and robotics engineering through the Talwar College of Engineering and Computer Sciences. Coursework will begin when the 2022-23 academic year starts in August. The field integrates mechanical, electrical and computer engineering in the design of products and manufacturing processes. The program's launch will coincide with the significant first-phase completion of the Zollner Engineering Center expansion and renovation project. The $21.5 million project began last May and will include a new robotics lab. It will be fully complete in fall 2023.

Ivy Tech

• The first cohort of students in the surgical technology program at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne had a 100% certification and job placement rate. Students graduated with a degree that allowed them to work as either a surgical technologist or in central sterile supply, a department within hospitals that houses surgical equipment.

Recognitions

• The East Allen County Schools board recognized New Haven Intermediate School fourth grader Abigail Kloer for her charitable work for the Salvation Army and Community Harvest Food Bank.

• South Side High School junior Theodore Pancake was among 50 students statewide selected for Molecular Medicine in Action, an Indiana University School of Medicine program.

• Ishan Ramrakhiani of Canterbury School and Achyut Ethiraj of Maple Creek Middle School will compete in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is set for the week of Memorial Day in National Harbor, Maryland.

Saint Francis

• The University of Saint Francis will have a junior/sophomore open house at 9:30 a.m. April 9. This on-campus event will include presentations from admissions, financial aid and professors. Students and their families may also tour campus. For information, contact the Office of Admissions at 260-399-8000 or admis@sf.edu or go to sf.edu and select Admissions Events from the Admissions & Aid pull-down menu.

• Jill Allard joined the university as clinical coordinator and instructor of diagnostic medical sonography.

• Saint Francis will use a $23,664 American Rescue Plan Act grant to fund new library equipment, including video conferencing tools that will allow the university to expand how it provides instruction online. The purchase of a professional-grade book scanner will provide students and faculty with digital access to resources in the university's print collections, among other uses.

Trine

• Education One, Trine University's charter school authorizer, has released its annual review and stakeholder survey data. Education One-chartered schools include Timothy L. Johnson Academy and Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle School in Fort Wayne. Go to education1.org for information.

• Steve Jbara, owner and president of the NBA G-League's Grand Rapids Gold, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center on the Angola campus. His presentation will be free and open to the public, and it will be recorded and broadcast on the Trine Center for Sports Studies YouTube channel and podcast on March 29. Jbara graduated from Trine in 2010.

• Theta Phi Alpha, a sorority, raised $24,347.18 for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer at this year's Big Man on Campus event.

• Caleb Kruse, a mechanical engineering major from Auburn, was crowned Big Man on Campus, and Lance Williamson, a civil engineering major from Decatur, received the title Mr. Pink Ribbon. The award recognizes the contestant chosen by the other competitors for showing the most enthusiasm and sportsmanship during BMOC week.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.