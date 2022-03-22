Local IU campus gets new leader

A woman with experience leading a university nursing school will be Indiana University Fort Wayne's inaugural vice chancellor and dean, pending formal approval by trustees next month.

Deborah Garrison will assume the role effective July 1, taking on responsibilities held by two others since 2018, IU Fort Wayne announced Monday. She will come to the Summit City from D'Youville University in Buffalo, New York, where she is interim dean of the Patricia H. Garman School of Nursing.

IU President Pamela Whitten said the Fort Wayne campus – which has academic schools for dentistry, nursing, social work, health and human sciences, medicine and public health – plays an important role in educating health care professionals and providers. A university official last fall said the campus had 1,065 undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

“Deborah Garrison brings the leadership and vision to continue to strengthen IU Fort Wayne's vital role as a leader in health education in Indiana,” Whitten said in a statement.

Garrison looks forward to starting.

“During my campus visit, I was impressed with the deep commitment of partners across the campus and in the community to foster excellence and live the mission of IU Fort Wayne,” she said in a statement. “I am eager to begin our collective work as we continue to educate exceptional health and human service professionals while expanding our presence in the community and the region.”

At D'Youville, Garrison established a leadership structure to foster growth and success. This included launching a curriculum redesign for an undergraduate nursing degree, implementing an accelerated nursing degree program and focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion among faculty, IU Fort Wayne said in a news release.

Garrison, who is licensed to practice as a registered nurse in Illinois and New York, previously served in multiple leadership roles, including interim president, at Methodist College in Peoria, Illinois. It provides education in nursing, health care and social work.

Garrison will report to the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis chancellor because the Fort Wayne campus is under the administration of IUPUI, the release said.

Andrew Klein, IUPUI interim chancellor, said in a statement that Garrison's experience as an academic leader in health will benefit the local campus.

“We greatly look forward to all that she will contribute not only to the campus,” he said, “but also to the Fort Wayne community through the strategic vision, service, and relationship building she will bring to her role as the first vice chancellor and dean.”

Garrison will assume responsibilities held by Dr. Fen-Lei Chang, IU Fort Wayne executive committee chair, and Ann Obergfell, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs and operations, the release said.

A spokeswoman said Chang will continue to be associate dean of the IU Fort Wayne School of Medicine but will no longer be the committee chair. Obergfell will continue to teach in Fort Wayne as tenured faculty.

