Middle school class cooks up veggie feast

About a dozen Miami Middle School students watched from a front-row seat Wednesday as teacher Victor Zapari made pesto with a food processor and prepared a leafy green topping for garlic toast.

Although eyes were on Zapari, he insisted his role was minimal.

“You guys grew all of our plants,” he told the roughly two dozen students seated throughout the classroom fragrant with garlic.

Plants including basil, arugula, cilantro and fennel have flourished in the classroom’s two tower gardens, which are each equipped with four LED indoor grow lights.

Along with culinary activities, the gardens have provided lessons about such topics as photosynthesis and ecosystems.

Several Fort Wayne Community Schools middle schools have received tower gardens bought with a healthy-schools grant from the Indiana State Department of Health’s Division of Nutrition and Physical Activities. Miami’s first tower garden arrived in fall 2020, and another was added this academic year, teacher Allison White said.

“We’d love to have a third one,” she said, watching Zapari prepare the morning snack.

White and Zapari’s students are in the applied skills special education program, Assistant Principal Jeffrey King said, noting the students generally have cognitive disabilities.

The educators are trying to “open up the kids’ minds to different food,” Zapari said. He made multiple references to vegan dishes while cooking, suggesting the class make vegan macaroni and cheese next.

“Vegan food is pretty delicious, guys,” he said.

As Zapari cooked, White regularly asked questions that showed students they don’t have to follow rigid recipes.

“How do you know how much garlic to add, Mr. Z?” White asked.

“I’m just kind of winging it, Mrs. White,” he replied.

The lessons don’t end there. White, whose subjects include independent living, said the gardening project could prompt students to ask where arugula and dill are in grocery stores. If stores lack what they’re seeking, she said, students can practice their self-advocacy skills by asking the manager to stock the items.

In the classroom, students didn’t hesitate to help Zapari when asked or to line up for samples. They appeared to like what Zapari dished up. Ariel Jamison and Sofia Mustak were among those who deemed the activity as good.

White encouraged students to eat every bite.

“I see green on your plate,” she told more than one student. “Go ahead and knock it out, sir.”

