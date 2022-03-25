NACS chief puts in for retirement

Northwest Allen County Schools and Superintendent Chris Himsel are preparing to officially part in June.

The school board is expected Monday to consider a retirement and release agreement with Himsel, who has been on a leave of absence since Dec. 17. Details about the proposed agreement were released Thursday with the meeting's agenda.

Under the agreement, the district will accept Himsel's “irrevocable decision” to retire June 30. NACS can immediately begin the search for a permanent leader and may continue to employ a temporary superintendent, a role Steve Yager has filled since Feb. 1.

Meanwhile, Himsel will remain on medical leave through June 30, using accrued sick days. He will maintain all health, dental and vision benefits through Sept. 30 because the coverage will have been prepaid by June 30. The value of the salary, associated benefits and taxes is almost $88,000.

Himsel also will be paid for 50% of unused sick and personal days, a $22,620 value, and for unused vacation days, a $24,156 value.

All salary and benefits will end if Himsel begins working elsewhere before June 30.

The district will deposit $53,502 into Himsel's retirement plan. If Himsel contributes about $10,000 of his own funds, this will be sufficient to buy 12 months of additional teachers' retirement fund credits in fulfillment of his contract for the past three academic years.

Himsel's 2021 salary was $187,480, which included reimbursement for mileage and cellphone expenses. The NACS board also approved contributions toward a family health insurance premium, Indiana State Teachers Retirement Fund and 401(a) plan account.

Parents upset with COVID-19 protocols have pushed for Himsel's ouster and blanketed northwest Allen County last year with cardboard signs bearing messages including, “Free NACS Fire Himsel” and “Let's Go Him$el.” The latter is a play on a political slogan used as shorthand to insult President Joe Biden.

Other parents supported Himsel, who has been superintendent since 2010, making him the longest-serving public school superintendent in Allen County. He was the 2017 Indiana Superintendent of the Year.

He previously led Kokomo-Center Consolidated School Corp.

Monday's meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the board room, which is accessible through Door 3 at 13119 Coldwater Road.

