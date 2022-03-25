Study finds mixed views on value of higher ed

Attending Purdue University Fort Wayne can top $20,000 annually when expenses including tuition, fees, books and room and board are tallied. That's a standard price tag for higher education at Indiana's public universities.

But a new report released Wednesday found most Hoosier students don't pay the full sticker price at either two- or four-year public institutions because of financial aid. For example, the average cost for a Purdue Fort Wayne student after grants and scholarships is about $12,000 per year, slightly higher than the statewide average of $11,000, based on 2019-20 data.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education analyzed public college costs in its effort to understand why the state's college-going rate is declining. The current rate – 59% – is the lowest in more than a decade.

“We need to provide assurances to Hoosiers that higher education can be an affordable option,” Commissioner Teresa Lubbers said in a statement.

In the Indiana College Costs and Financial Aid Report introduction, Lubbers cited research that found about 80% of Hoosiers feel favorable toward higher education, but many of those people don't believe college is right for them or necessary.

“Both perspectives are overwhelmingly guided by concerns of cost,” Lubbers wrote. “As shown in this report, the reality of Indiana's college cost and financial aid landscape is clearly different than its perception.”

The report summarizes trends in tuition rates among Indiana's public colleges, noting four-year schools have increased tuition by 7.5% over the last five years compared with 11% nationwide.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in state and federal financial aid are available to reduce costs for students, who on average receive about $8,000 in grants and scholarships, the study found.

Each year, Indiana makes $385 million in grants and scholarships available to college students, the report said.

Most Purdue Fort Wayne students – 93% – receive federal, state or university grants and scholarships for an average amount of $7,210. About 65% of Ivy Tech Community College students receive aid, on average $5,717.

Need-based programs including 21st Century Scholars help make college accessible for low-income students. More than 45,000 people have benefited from the program since 1990.

“The 21st Century Scholars program eliminates the largest cost of college – tuition – for low-income Hoosier students,” Lubbers said. “By decreasing financial barriers, we are seeing Scholars go to college at higher rates than their peers, including students from high-income households.”

Indiana ranks first in the Midwest and fifth in the nation for the amount of need-based financial aid it gives students, the student found.

Almost 60% of Indiana graduates have student debt, the report said.

The average student debt for graduates who earned bachelor's degrees from public and private universities is $28,521.

Citing a previous study about college value, the report asserts the increased earnings of a degree outweigh the total costs for most students within a few years of graduation, although salaries “range greatly” by area of study.

