Education Notebook

Events, recognition and more of what's happening in schools around the area.

Indiana Tech

• Indiana Tech announced qualifying Redwood Apartment Communities employees will receive a 20% corporate scholarship for undergraduate or graduate tuition at the university. Contact Gregory Perigo at 260-422-5561, ext. 2463, or GJPerigo@IndianaTech.edu to learn about corporate partnership opportunities.

• Indiana Tech's commencement speaker will be Maurice Stinnett, the global head of diversity, equity and inclusion at Warner Music Group. The undergraduate commencement ceremony is 12:30 p.m. May 14 at Memorial Coliseum. The ceremony is free and open to students, families, alumni and the public. No tickets are required.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne received four robotic arms and controllers valued at $40,000 from Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. The equipment will be used primarily by Ivy Tech students in the engineering and advanced automation and technology programs.

North Adams

• Students in Bellmont High School's engineering and technology program and teacher William Richman recently completed a deep-dive training in Edison Robotics that was funded by the Schwab Foundation. Students learned about robotic automation, careers within robotics and area companies that include automation as part of their business. Part of the deep dive was to help create lessons that could be used at the elementary level to give younger kids the opportunity to learn about robotics and automation. Contact Richman at richmanw@nadams.k12.in.us or visit www.nadams.k12.in.us/bhs for information about Bellmont's technology program.

Pre-K

• Indiana's Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is accepting grant applications from families who might be eligible for their children to receive free, high-quality pre-K education through the On My Way Pre-K program for the 2022-2023 academic year. Visit OnMyWayPreK.org for information.

Recognition

• Ransom True, a New Tech Academy at Wayne High School student, was one of three finalists in the annual Drive Safe Chicago public service announcement contest. The contest was sponsored by the National Road Safety Foundation in conjunction with the Chicago Automobile Trade Association. Teens from Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa could participate.

• The students advancing to the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair from the 67th annual Northeast Indiana Regional Science and Engineering Fair include Aaron Brown of Oak View Elementary; Austin Young of Eel River Elementary; Tessa Chesney-Jordan of Towles Intermediate; Katie Keefer and Charlotte Sweigert of St. Charles Borromeo; Branson Birkey, Stephen Petry, Kendra Klint and Zane Potter of Northeast Indiana Regional Homeschool; Laura Hartmus of Immaculate Heart; and Elijah Bass, Jake Neubauer, Alexander Yauchler and Rachel Wahl of Leo Junior-Senior High.

• Bloomingdale and Harrison Hill elementary schools in Fort Wayne were two of 520 schools nationwide that received teacher appreciation boxes as a part of the annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway from Verizon authorized retailer, TCC. Valued at $150 each, the boxes included coffee pods, hot cocoa mix and marshmallows, popcorn, granola bars, tissues, pens, sticky notes, dry erase markers and hand sanitizer.

Trine

• Trine University administrators, cheer and dance teams members and mascot Storm participated in the Independent Colleges of Indiana Day at the Statehouse on March 2.

• Registration is open for summer courses at Trine, with more than 100 classes available to students from any college at a reduced tuition rate. Six-week classes will run from May 16 to June 25 and from June 27 to Aug. 6, and 12-week classes will run from May 16 to Aug. 6. Go to trine.edu/getahead or contact Renee Shipe at 260-665-4241 or shiper@trine.edu for information.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.