NACS board accepts superintendent's retirement

The Northwest Allen County Schools board tonight formally accepted Superintendent Chris Himsel's retirement along with the terms ending his 12-year tenure.

Himsel, who was not in attendance, said in a statement he was honored to serve exceptionally talented students with an extraordinary team.

"Together, we developed the talent and nurtured the creativity of each learner and made positive differences in the lives of the children we were blessed to serve," said Himsel, who has been on a leave of absence since Dec. 17.

Himsel will remain on medical leave through June 30, his retirement date. Along with receiving almost $88,000 in salary and associated benefits, he will be paid almost $47,000 in unused sick, personal and vacation days.

NACS can immediately begin the search for a permanent leader and may continue to employ a temporary superintendent, a role Steve Yager has filled since Feb. 1.

Parents upset with COVID-19 protocols, including a mask mandate, have pushed for Himsel's ouster and blanketed northwest Allen County last year with cardboard signs bearing messages including, "Free NACS Fire Himsel" and "Let's Go Him$el." The latter is a play on a political slogan used as shorthand to insult President Joe Biden.

Himsel referenced the health precautions in his statement.

"Most importantly," he said, "we fulfilled the legal and moral obligation of a public school corporation by providing healthy and safe learning environments and focusing on meeting the individual needs of each child regardless of the child's ability, disability or other learning support needs, available socio-economic resources, race, ethnicity, national origin, native language, gender, sexual orientation or religious beliefs – that moral purpose is especially important for the students who are most vulnerable and most in need of our support in order to achieve all they are capable of achieving."

