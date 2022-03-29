FWCS students sign Electric Works beam

Wayne High School student David Diaz spent second period Tuesday practicing his signature, knowing he had something important to sign later that morning – a beam at Electric Works.

In a matter of months, Diaz and 399 other Fort Wayne Community Schools students will come to the former General Electric campus as part of the district's new, immersive half-day program for juniors and seniors.

Amp Lab at Electric Works remains under construction, so Diaz, four of his future classmates and FWCS leaders sported hard hats, safety glasses and neon yellow safety vests for a ceremonial beam signing in what will be the program's fabrication space.

The beam, which is original to the site, will be displayed at Amp Lab's entrance, said Riley Johnson, program director.

"Today is really that ceremoniously bridging of the gap between the history of this amazing campus and what is yet to come," Johnson said. "Taking this Carnegie beam that lived here at the GE site, was a part of the fabric… but giving it new life and connection to the Amp Lab program – we're more than blessed."

