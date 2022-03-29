NACS tenure ends for Himsel

The Northwest Allen County Schools board on Monday formally accepted Superintendent Chris Himsel's retirement along with the terms ending his 12-year tenure, allowing the district to begin searching for a new leader.

Himsel, who was not in attendance, said in a statement to The Journal Gazette that he was honored to serve exceptionally talented students with an extraordinary team.

“Together, we developed the talent and nurtured the creativity of each learner and made positive differences in the lives of the children we were blessed to serve,” said Himsel, who has been on medical leave since December.

Using accrued sick days, Himsel will remain on leave through June 30, his retirement date. He will maintain all health, dental and vision benefits through Sept. 30 because the coverage will have been prepaid by June 30. The value of the salary, associated benefits and taxes is almost $88,000.

Himsel will also receive almost $47,000 in unused sick, personal and vacation days, and NACS agreed to deposit about $53,500 into Himsel's retirement plan. All salary and benefits will end if he begins work elsewhere before June 30.

The board approved the retirement and release agreement unanimously without discussion. In a statement released after the meeting, board President Ron Felger wished Himsel and his family well, noting Himsel was an excellent superintendent.

“We're hopeful that as we return to life before COVID, our NACS community can also come back together and get beyond our differences,” Felger said.

Today marks a year since dozens of unmasked people first attended a board meeting and called on district leaders to let their children and grandchildren do the same. Schools statewide were under a mask mandate at the time.

Protests of COVID-19 protocols quickly became common at board meetings, which turned unruly and hostile. People upset with the measures pushed for Himsel's ouster and blanketed northwest Allen County with cardboard signs bearing messages including “Free NACS Fire Himsel” and “Let's Go Him$el.” The latter is a play on a political slogan used as shorthand to insult President Joe Biden.

Himsel clashed with board members sympathetic to the protesters. During a meeting conducted virtually last fall, the superintendent repeatedly corrected board member Steve Bartkus about claims he made, including an accusation that district employees were hounding sniffling and sneezing students. Himsel said he wouldn't allow Bartkus to create a falsehood.

Don't expect Himsel or board members to speak ill of each other now. The agreement approved Monday includes language prohibiting Himsel and the board from making any “harmful or damaging” remarks about the other.

In a two-page letter, Himsel summarized the district's accomplishments during his tenure, including the instruction provided during the pandemic.

“More importantly,” he wrote, “we provided these learning experiences in a manner that resulted in zero students and zero employees passing away or requiring hospitalization because of an exposure to COVID-19 that may likely have occurred during in-school activities.”

The 8,000-student district can now begin the search for a permanent leader and may continue to employ a temporary superintendent, a role Steve Yager has filled since February. Yager's employment contract runs through July 1 unless extended by mutual agreement.

That's why approving Himsel's agreement Monday was “so significant for us,” NACS spokeswoman Lizette Downey said. “It is an opportunity to move forward.”

Himsel became superintendent in 2010, making him the current longest-serving public school superintendent in Allen County. He was the 2017 Indiana Superintendent of the Year.

The reason for Himsel's medical leave was never disclosed. The agreement states Himsel isn't required to submit additional documentation substantiating the need for leave, and the district won't take additional steps to contest his entitlement to it.

“He was a man of impeccable integrity,” Downey said, “and he used the compass of what was in the best interest of students and children for every decision that was made for this district.”

Noting he's spent the last 32 years dedicated to the education profession, Himsel said in his statement to The Journal Gazette that he is looking forward to the next chapters in his life. Along with focusing on his health and family's needs, he expects he will work on something related to serving others.

