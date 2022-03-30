400 students sign Amp Lab beam

Wayne High School student David Diaz spent second period Tuesday practicing his signature, knowing he had something important to sign later that morning – a beam at Electric Works.

In a matter of months, Diaz and 399 other Fort Wayne Community Schools students will come to the former General Electric campus as part of the district's new, immersive half-day program for juniors and seniors.

Amp Lab at Electric Works remains under construction, so Diaz, four of his future classmates and FWCS leaders sported hard hats, safety glasses and neon yellow safety vests for a ceremonial beam signing in what will be the program's fabrication space.

The beam, which is original to the site, will be displayed at Amp Lab's entrance, said Riley Johnson, program director.

“Today is really that ceremoniously bridging of the gap between the history of this amazing campus and what is yet to come,” Johnson said. “Taking this Carnegie beam that lived here at the GE site, was a part of the fabric, was obviously torn out, but giving it new life and connection to the Amp Lab program – we're more than blessed.”

Amp Lab will launch in August in a former office building known as Building 31 along Swinney Avenue. Its name pays homage to the history of the GE campus and the innovative atmosphere students are likely to experience.

Johnson led the few dozen visitors through the two-story space, gesturing where a glass wall will be and encouraging peeks at recording studios for music and podcasts. He ended the tour in the grow studio and greenhouse, an area bathed in natural light from windows and skylights.

Johnson said he is purposely generic when describing Amp Lab because he wants incoming students to define and set the culture for the school and help establish what the programs will become.

A fact sheet about Amp Lab describes it as a problem-solving design think tank using entrepreneurial mindsets and industry-based skill sets to amplify ideas, solutions and connections in the community with real partners around real problems.

“When they leave Amp Lab,” the description states, “it is our goal that they are better prepared to navigate their chosen path, regardless of what it might be.”

With 393 students enrolled and a wait list of about 40, Amp Lab will reach full capacity – 400 students – its first year. Their interests and reasons for signing up are varied, Johnson said.

“We're just really excited about how we give them the opportunity,” he said, “and then get out of the way to see what awesome stuff that they come up with.”

Mi Sar Yar Chan, a Northrop High School student interested in international business, said she was thrilled upon learning she got a spot at Amp Lab.

“A lot of people want to be in it,” she said.

Diaz shared her enthusiasm, saying he enrolled because the traditional classroom setting has never clicked with him.

South Side High School student Theo Pancake said Amp Lab offers opportunity for exploration as he tries to determine his future.

“I'm just excited for what next year holds,” he said.

asloboda@jg.net