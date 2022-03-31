Himsel sends letters of 'hope'

Chris Himsel, the longtime Northwest Allen County Schools superintendent whose final year was marked by uproar over COVID-19 policies, wants elected officials and staff to look forward.

In separate letters, Himsel offered encouragement to employees and a list of tasks that await board consideration. His June 30 retirement was formally accepted Monday; he remains on medical leave until then.

“I hope Northwest Allen County Schools continues to enjoy success, and I equally hope it continues its commitment to working collaboratively to meet the needs of each child it is blessed to serve,” Himsel told the board.

Himsel, 54, identified five issues that will demand the board's attention, including planning for enrollment growth; sustaining programs for children and retaining talented employees; and supporting district leaders in implementing succession plans for key positions currently held by people at or near retirement eligibility.

He alluded to conflicts that arose during the pandemic, particularly in the last 12 months. Work facing the board includes “listening to the consensus of experts, especially the expertise supplied by its administrative team, teachers, and other employees while also fully supporting whatever is adopted by the majority of the board,” he said.

The five-member board was often split over COVID-19 policies, even after getting input from a panel of health experts during a work session in April. In January, three board members' fears about what a keynote speaker might say overpowered the administration's support of sending staff to a February conference about students' emotional well-being.

To employees, Himsel recognized their collective effort to meet students' needs, and he encouraged them to continue their commitment to developing the talent and nurturing the creativity of each child.

“I encourage each of you to continue providing healthy and safe learning environments that engage, support, and challenge each learner,” Himsel said in a three-page letter shared with staff Tuesday. “I encourage each of you to remain intellectually curious, enhance your professional expertise, and amplify your ability to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse community.”

Himsel became superintendent in 2010, making him the current longest-serving public school superintendent in Allen County. He was the 2017 Indiana Superintendent of the Year.

In both letters, he summarized the district's accomplishments during his tenure, including academic and financial achievements and creating cultures of service and collaboration.

“Our accomplishments over the past 12 years reveal what can be achieved when nobody cares about who gets the credit while collectively focusing on meeting the needs of children,” Himsel wrote to staff. “None of these accomplishments reflect the work of an individual, instead they exemplify the collaborative work of many.”

