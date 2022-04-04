Defiance College receives $1.1 million grant to support STEM

Defiance College will receive a total of $1,176,000 over the next five years through a grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

The grant is part of the Choose Ohio First initiative and one of the larger institutional grants in the Choose Ohio history, a news release said today. Defiance College will use the grant to recruit and support students in the STEM fields: science -- including health professions, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The initiative is "meant to help grow the next generation of Ohio STEM scholars and industry leaders," said a statement from Randy Gardner, chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education. "This award allows schools like Defiance to offer scholarships to students from Ohio, which in turn helps strengthen our state’s economy.”

Last year, Defiance College received a similar grant of $749,840. In just three years, Defiance College has secured more than $2 million in Department of Higher Education grants as part of the initiative for STEM. The main purpose behind these grants is to help improve Ohio's workforce development capacity and help Ohio grow within the STEM industry, a news release said.