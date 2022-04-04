Education Notebook

Events, recognition and more of what's happening in schools around the area.

Events

• Three Manchester University students will discuss the school's connections to the United Nations at 11 a.m. today in Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus. It is scheduled to be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/ManchesterUniv, where it will remain as a recording.

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will hold automotive career fairs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. today and Tuesday at the Steel Dynamics Inc. Keith E. Busse Technology Center, 3701 Dean Drive. The events are free and open to the public.

• Trine University will host its 53rd annual International Night, themed “Designed for Diversity,” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the MTI Center on the Angola campus. Admission is free. Activities include an African drums workshop, henna tattoos, caricatures, a rock wall, gaming trailer, inflatable games and the opportunity to make jewelry and stuffed animals. Trine's Black Student Union also will co-host a fashion show.

• Ivy Tech Fort Wayne will host Introduction to Game Design and Development with guest speaker Paul Gestwicki from 5 to 7 p.m. April 11 at 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Room 2312. Gestwicki will speak virtually, but attendees are welcome to attend either in-person or via Zoom at link.ivytech.edu/gamedesign. The event is free and open to the public. The presentation will include a short workshop using Godot Game Engine, a free engine for creating 2D and 3D games. It can be downloaded at GodotEngine.org. No previous experience with game programming or Godot Engine is necessary, but familiarity with computer programming will be beneficial.

Grace

• Grace College's marketing department earned four gold awards in the 37th annual Educational Advertising Awards, the largest, oldest and most respected educational advertising awards competition in the country.

Grants

• The Indiana Department of Education awarded DeKalb County Central United School District $50,000 and Fort Wayne Community Schools $99,930 in STEM Acceleration grant funding. Launched in the 2018-19 academic year, the competitive grant helps schools increase students' access to science, technology, engineering and math courses, programs and resources. It focuses on helping schools implement research-based, high-quality teaching practices and professional development for educators that helps build a culture of STEM leadership in schools.

Indiana Tech

• Indiana Tech's cybersecurity team, the Cyber Warriors, is advancing to the national wild-card round of the Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition after finishing second at the Midwest regional. The wild-card round will be held in a virtual format Wednesday. The national finals will be held April 21 and 23 in San Antonio.

• Indiana Tech has been designated a Military Friendly School for 2022-23 by Viqtory, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business connecting the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities. Additionally, the university was recognized as a Top 10 Gold Level institution among graduate programs.

NACS

• Northwest Allen County Schools' kindergarten enrollment is live. Go to www.nacs.k12.in.us for information.

Saint Francis

• Senior nursing students at the University of Saint Francis participated in the inaugural Parkview Health Signing Day on March 22, recognizing students who have committed to starting their professional careers with Parkview. Students who accepted positions with Parkview are Liseth Nino, Emma Perkins, Madison Horton, Veronica Hare, Vanessa Murillo Vallejo and Delaney Richard. Representatives from Parkview and university academic officials celebrated the students at the event.

Trine

• Although the pandemic again prevented Trine University from holding its annual Scholarship Gala in person for another year, donors have contributed more than $1.4 million to the cause. The university plans to host the event in person in 2023.

