Grant goes to Defiance College

Defiance College will receive a total of $1,176,000 over the next five years through a grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

The grant is part of the Choose Ohio First initiative and one of the larger institutional grants in the Choose Ohio history, a Monday news release said. Defiance College will use the grant to recruit and support students in the STEM fields: science – including health professions – technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The initiative is “meant to help grow the next generation of Ohio STEM scholars and industry leaders,” said a statement from Randy Gardner, chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education. “This award allows schools like Defiance to offer scholarships to students from Ohio, which in turn helps strengthen our state's economy.”

Last year, Defiance College received a similar grant of $749,840. In just three years, Defiance College has secured more than $2 million in Department of Higher Education grants as part of the initiative for STEM. The main purpose behind these grants is to help improve Ohio's workforce development capacity and help Ohio grow within the STEM industry, a news release said.

“It is a great honor to, again, receive another substantial grant,” said a statement from Richanne C. Mankey, president of Defiance College. The award is “another acknowledgment of Defiance's commitment to providing state-of-the-art STEM education and experiences to our students.”

Over the last two years, Defiance College's faculty and staff have helped secure more than $4.5 million to benefit the STEM programming. Examples include a new research hub, comprehensive tutoring center, and cyber range that were recently installed on campus.

Chartered in 1850, Defiance College is an independent, liberal arts-based institution in northwest Ohio offering more than 40 undergraduate programs of study and graduate programs in education and business.