Program at Ivy Tech starts strong

Leigh Williams enjoys the hustle and bustle of restaurant work, but advancing in that career is difficult for the mother of four because she doesn't want to work nights and weekends anymore.

Rather than abandoning work she likes, Williams is figuring out how to do it on her own terms – and she's turning to Ivy Tech Community College for help.

Williams is among the first students benefiting from Ivy Tech's new Garatoni School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, which launched last fall at four campuses, including Fort Wayne. In as little as two semesters, students can earn an entrepreneur certificate, among other credentials.

Tony Ramey, an associate professor with experience teaching business administration courses, was an early, enthusiastic supporter of bringing the new school to Fort Wayne. Previously, he said, students generally would take an entrepreneurship course as an elective and not finish the certificate.

“We just know in the market, people want to work for themselves,” Ramey said. “They're excited about that.”

The program began in partnership with Regional Innovation and Startup Education, a nonprofit in Mishawaka known as RISE. It provides practical lessons in business startup and management. Topics include marketing, financials, human resources and legal considerations, said Ronda Taylor, statewide dean.

“Even before the pandemic, small businesses were struggling to find success, often because owners had a passion and a skill for developing a great product or service, but they lacked the tools needed to effectively run the business,” Taylor said in a statement.

The program – which uses the term “business meetings” instead of “classes” and “coaches” instead of “professors” – attracted 22 entrepreneurs in the first two cohorts at the Fort Wayne campus. Ramey said he meets with prospective students to ensure it's the right fit. He seeks people who are curious and self-motivated.

“They have to go do it,” he said. “And they have to want to do it.”

'Eye-opening'

Elias Inskeep, a Fort Wayne student, specializes in creating virtual tours so businesses – such as restaurants, car dealerships and wedding venues – can showcase themselves 24/7. Inskeep said he had a lot to learn about what it takes to run a business.

“As a 19-year-old, you think you can just go out and make a million dollars, and that's just not the case,” Inskeep said. “Now that I see how long relationships and networking actually take to where people kind of trust you to where you can come in and bring that value has been really, really eye-opening in a lot of ways.”

The No. 1 tenet of RISE's curriculum is student-driven learning, Ramey said. He believes the individualized aspect distinguishes the program.

“Whatever happens, it's on you,” said Williams, who is developing a restaurant consulting business.

Her services are geared toward teaching restaurateurs how to increase profits by addressing such topics as distributors, suppliers and administrative work.

“Most people don't know how to do that,” Williams said. “They just know how to make a good meal, and my job is to help you do all of those other things so you can make the meal.”

Williams has a full-scale business plan she could launch at the end of the Ivy Tech program, Ramey said. But that's not necessarily the result for every student. Determining what ideas won't work is also a win, he said. Sometimes grand visions need to be narrowed into something manageable. For example, one student wanted to open a sports complex. Her idea evolved into a secondhand athletics store after Ramey helped pinpoint her motivation – her siblings couldn't afford shoes.

“I still think it was a success for her because we wanted to get to that root cause of what she was really trying to do,” Ramey said, noting that student has since left the program.

Feedback valuable

Students validate their business ideas by getting customer feedback before and after a prototype is ready, Ramey said. He admitted this can require thick skin.

“Taking your idea out there and having someone shut it down – that's pretty vulnerable, right?” he said.

Inskeep appreciates the approach.

“We're actually getting out in the community. We're actually communicating with people,” he said. “If there's a lesson that's taught, it's expected to be on you to go out and do that.”

It's helped with networking, Williams said, noting she and her peers have connected with people who can help them in ways they didn't imagine.

Local distinction

Along with Fort Wayne, the campuses that launched the entrepreneurship school were Indianapolis, Bloomington and South Bend.

Ivy Tech plans to extend the program to Columbus, Lake County and Evansville in the fall.

Ramey said the local campus offers more than the educational component. It also boasts a funding source to help students start or grow their business. Students can participate in the New Venture pitch competition after completing their entrepreneurship certificate. The prize is $40,000.

“That's one thing that sets us apart,” Ramey said, noting the contest is now every two years.

New Venture has been launching student/alumni businesses for more than a decade with support from primary donors Dave and Merk Bear and J.B. Tool and Die Co.

Ramey said students and alumni don't have just one chance to win. They can compete over and over.

“So, if a student's not quite ready yet, or maybe they are but someone else wins it,” he said, “two years later they can come back and pitch again.”

