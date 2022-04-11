Education Notebook

Events, recognition and more of what's happening in schools around the area.

Contest

• Applications for the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence are due May 20 at https://hftforschoolsprize.org. About $1.2 million will be awarded to 20 of the best U.S. public high school skilled trades teachers and their programs.

Events

• Trine University will host its annual Take Back the Night rally to inform and educate the community about sexual assault. It is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the MTI Center on the Angola campus and will culminate in a march down Thunder Drive.

• Winners of Fort Wayne Ink Spot's annual essay contest will be honored during a program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 19 in the Allen County Public Library theater downtown. Students in grades eight through 12 wrote essays about whether people would be able to live without the internet. The keynote speaker is Khalid Griffin, a longtime local educator now at Trine and senior pastor of Redemption Church in Fort Wayne. The free event is open to the public.

• Northwest Allen County Schools will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon April 23 at Carroll Middle School, 4027 Hathaway Road, for adults seeking part-time or full-time employment. NACS will provide laptop access and support for anyone completing the online application onsite. Applicants should bring all necessary documents or certifications required for positions of interest. Available positions include teachers, substitute staff in all areas, instructional assistants, food service assistants, bus drivers, athletics coaches, swim instructors and technology personnel. Call the district office at 260-637-3155 with questions about the fair or specific jobs. Employment information is available at nacs.k12.in.us.

Scholarships

• Purdue University Fort Wayne announced the 2022-23 Chapman Scholars include Aria Baker of Northrop High School and Caleb Castleman of Concordia Lutheran High School. These full, four-year scholarships are awarded entirely on academic merit and community involvement.

SACS

• Homestead High School's digital media program was named the TV/Video School of the Year and runner-up Radio/Audio School of the Year at the Indiana Association of School Broadcasters conference and awards ceremony at the University of Indianapolis. This was Homestead's third consecutive TV/video state championship; students received nine first-place awards, five second-place awards and one third-place award. In radio/audio, students earned two first-place awards, four second-place awards and two third-place awards. Honorees, including honorable mention recipients, were Karlie Flanagan, Caleb Wood, Grayson Lehman, Shaun Ross, Nada Dahouk, Ian Fraser, Michelle Obioma, Cora Shaw, Ryan Weidler, Bryce Garrett, Nisha Lalria, Brayden Carroll, Noah Lancz, Anthony Gery, Thomas Lazar, Jenna Lane, Logan McCawley, Cat Kruger, Miller Kirby, Simon Price, Macy Gray and Sophia Virgilio.

Survey

• The Indiana Commission for Higher Education launched a survey April 5 to gauge student perception of free speech on Indiana's public college campuses. The survey was sent to students via email and is open throughout the month.

