Teachers Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Southwest Allen County Schools teacher who helped guide a student through the tough middle school years has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.

Kim Goss

School: Summit Middle School

Grade or subject teaching: Sixth through eighth, special education-emotional disabilities

Education: Bachelor's in severe disabilities from Ball State University; bachelor's in mild disabilities from Indiana Wesleyan; master's in applied behavioral analysis from Ball State University

Years teaching: 18

City born: LaGrange

Current hometown: Southwest Allen County

Family: Husband, Joel Goss; daughters, Emmajen and Evelynn Goss

Book you'd recommend: “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio

Favorite teachers: Keith Thompson, Gwen Stage, Mary Jane Stork, Kathy Clark, Sandie Rasler and my students (I wouldn't be the teacher I am if it weren't for them, past and present)

Favorite teaching memory: I wouldn't call them memories, but moments in my teaching that I still get to experience today. These moments are when my students feel pride in what they have accomplished. It could be a small accomplishment such as a wanted best score on a test or independently figuring out why we take half the base times the height of a triangle. Or it could be major accomplishments such as trying out for a school team and making it or auditioning for the school play and getting a lead role. It is the tears in your eyes, pride and joy in the pit of your stomach and heart as a teacher that are my most favorite moments.

Hobbies: Running and weight training; anything my daughters want to experience

Interesting fact about yourself: I collect Nike Jordans and terrible puns. One of those facts gets less eye rolls from middle schoolers and both are great talking points.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Lead your life with the following three qualities: Compassion, empathy and kindness. All three are the best gift you can give others and garner the best reward in return within yourself. Also, when necessary, always throw in a good pun. You must be able to laugh at yourself, at times, to get through the rough moments in life. Even if you are the only one laughing. Those are just moments. They don't last forever.

Recommended by: Nicole Detter-Smith, parent

Reason for recommendation: “Mrs. Goss is my daughter's advisory and study hall teacher, as well as teacher of record, at Summit Middle School. Mrs. Goss has consistently gone above and beyond to help my daughter Naomi adjust to middle school. My daughter is extremely anxious, and Mrs. Goss is the perfect person to help calm her down. She also encouraged and empowered my daughter to feel confident enough to take algebra this year. Naomi began middle school floundering a bit. The entire staff of Summit Middle School, in particular Mrs. Goss, has helped Naomi grow up so much.

“Mrs. Goss always goes above and beyond the duty of a teacher; her affection and care for my daughter shines in every interaction I have with her. If Naomi is struggling too much, she will allow Naomi to call me for a few minutes to calm down. Everything Mrs. Goss does has allowed Naomi to develop the confidence she needs to transition to high school next year. I could not ask for a better teacher than Kimberly Goss to guide my daughter through the tough years of middle school. Mrs. Goss is truly amazing and such a gift to Naomi and me the past three years.”

Contest

• Applications for the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence are due May 20 at https://hftforschoolsprize.org. About $1.2 million will be awarded to 20 of the best U.S. public high school skilled trades teachers and their programs.

Events

• Trine University will host its annual Take Back the Night rally to inform and educate the community about sexual assault. It is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the MTI Center on the Angola campus and will culminate in a march down Thunder Drive.

• Winners of Fort Wayne Ink Spot's annual essay contest will be honored during a program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 19 in the Allen County Public Library theater downtown. Students in grades eight through 12 wrote essays about whether people would be able to live without the internet. The keynote speaker is Khalid Griffin, a longtime local educator now at Trine and senior pastor of Redemption Church in Fort Wayne. The free event is open to the public.

• Northwest Allen County Schools will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon April 23 at Carroll Middle School, 4027 Hathaway Road, for adults seeking part-time or full-time employment. NACS will provide laptop access and support for anyone completing the online application onsite. Applicants should bring all necessary documents or certifications required for positions of interest. Available positions include teachers, substitute staff in all areas, instructional assistants, food service assistants, bus drivers, athletics coaches, swim instructors and technology personnel. Call the district office at 260-637-3155 with questions about the fair or specific jobs. Employment information is available at nacs.k12.in.us.

Scholarships

• Purdue University Fort Wayne announced the 2022-23 Chapman Scholars include Aria Baker of Northrop High School and Caleb Castleman of Concordia Lutheran High School. These full, four-year scholarships are awarded entirely on academic merit and community involvement.

SACS

• Homestead High School's digital media program was named the TV/Video School of the Year and runner-up Radio/Audio School of the Year at the Indiana Association of School Broadcasters conference and awards ceremony at the University of Indianapolis. This was Homestead's third consecutive TV/video state championship; students received nine first-place awards, five second-place awards and one third-place award. In radio/audio, students earned two first-place awards, four second-place awards and two third-place awards. Honorees, including honorable mention recipients, were Karlie Flanagan, Caleb Wood, Grayson Lehman, Shaun Ross, Nada Dahouk, Ian Fraser, Michelle Obioma, Cora Shaw, Ryan Weidler, Bryce Garrett, Nisha Lalria, Brayden Carroll, Noah Lancz, Anthony Gery, Thomas Lazar, Jenna Lane, Logan McCawley, Cat Kruger, Miller Kirby, Simon Price, Macy Gray and Sophia Virgilio.

Survey

• The Indiana Commission for Higher Education launched a survey April 5 to gauge student perception of free speech on Indiana's public college campuses. The survey was sent to students via email and is open throughout the month.

