NACS board chief favors no delays in hiring leader

The Northwest Allen County Schools board didn't provide an update Monday on its superintendent search, but one member indicated he doesn't want to delay.

Ron Felger, board president, shared his preference in response to an idea that arose during public comment two weeks ago, the night the board formally accepted Superintendent Chris Himsel's retirement.

Denita Meyers suggested the 8,000-student district wait until after the November elections to hire Himsel's successor. Steve Yager, who preceded Himsel as the district's leader, returned to NACS in February as temporary superintendent.

“I know that's going to be inconvenient,” Meyers said March 28, “but I also think with our tax money and how you're spending it, I think we also have that right, and we should have a say.”

Terms expire this year for Felger, Kristi Schlatter and Liz Hathaway. When they successfully voted to reinstate a mask mandate last fall, multiple people in the audience warned them they would be voted off the board this year. One man even said Himsel would be out once the board was flipped.

Felger said Monday that he understands Meyers' argument.

“On the other hand, one thing that I've learned over the last few months – from speaking with our employees and especially our central office people – (is) this place doesn't function very well without a superintendent,” Felger said, speaking for himself and not the entire five-member board. “Mr. Yager's been kind enough to help us out, but I don't think he wants this job permanently.”

Yager's employment contract runs through July 1 unless extended by mutual agreement.

Few details were available Monday about the superintendent search. Spokeswoman Lizette Downey said after the meeting that a job posting was online for five days and generated some interest, but she couldn't say how many applicants it attracted or what the board plans to do next.

According to an agenda, the board was expected to “receive information about and interview prospective employees” during an executive session before Monday's board meeting, but Downey didn't know whether that was related to the superintendent opening.

In other business, the board approved Cleve Million's promotion to Carroll High School principal. Million, who has worked as assistant principal for the past year, will replace Brandon Bitting, who accepted the district position of chief operations officer in January.

Million will transition to his new role over the next several months. Bitting is expected to begin full-time COO responsibilities by June 8, according to a news release.

Million, who attended the meeting with his wife, Kim, previously worked at Fort Wayne Community Schools, including 17 years at Northrop High School. Although Million was never a classroom teacher, he spent a lot of time in classrooms as a middle school guidance counselor and said he taught life-building and other skills.

Million said he felt called to lead Carroll.

“It's the next step for me,” he said.

