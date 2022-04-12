SACS moves public comment after feedback

Southwest Allen County Schools is shaking up the structure of its board meetings so the public can provide feedback on agenda items before decisions are made.

Public comment will now occur at the beginning of meetings, following only the Pledge of Allegiance and communications – a segment generally used to highlight student and staff achievements.

Previously, public comment was allowed after the board's business was done. Shawn McCarthy, a parent, complained about the order last month.

Superintendent Park Ginder said McCarthy's feedback and a new law concerning public participation at meetings prompted the change.

"It makes perfect sense, right?" board member Doug Copley said.

As other members agreed, Ginder suggested making the agenda item, which was marked for discussion, an action item instead. He assured the four members present that board President Brad Mills, who was absent, was aware of the proposal.

Mills seemed supportive of such a change when McCarthy initially spoke up.

"I'm going to tell you, you're right," Mills said March 15. "I want to address it."

McCarthy on Tuesday thanked the board for making the change, calling it a step in the right direction. But he said board packets, which are posted online before meetings, should be more comprehensive so the public can better contribute to the dialogue.

