SACS to allow public comment at meeting start

Southwest Allen County Schools is shaking up the structure of its board meetings so the public can provide feedback on agenda items before decisions are made.

Public comment will now occur at the beginning of meetings, following only the Pledge of Allegiance and communications – a segment generally used to highlight student and staff achievements.

Previously, public comment was allowed after the board's business was done. Shawn McCarthy, a parent, complained about the order last month.

Superintendent Park Ginder said McCarthy's feedback and a new law concerning public participation at meetings prompted the change.

“It makes perfect sense, right?” board member Doug Copley said.

As other members agreed, Ginder suggested making the agenda item, which was marked for discussion, an action item instead. He assured the four members present that board President Brad Mills, who was absent, was aware of the proposal.

Mills seemed supportive of such a change when McCarthy initially spoke up.

“I'm going to tell you, you're right,” Mills said March 15. “I want to address it.”

McCarthy on Tuesday thanked the board for making the change, calling it a step in the right direction. But he said board packets, which are posted online before meetings, should be more comprehensive so the public can better contribute to the dialogue.

“The packet that we have access to needs to give some summary, a meaningful summary” instead of a one-line description followed by a “big blank sheet of paper,” McCarthy said.

He spoke during public comment, which the board welcomed immediately after the policy change. This gave attendees the opportunity to speak on the five remaining agenda items.

It was fortunate timing because the first speaker, Sue Ringquist, alerted the board to an error in a proposed policy about board attendance at meetings. The language incorrectly stated a member may not participate in more than 80% of board meetings in a calendar year by an electronic means of communication.

The correct number was 20%.

“Given the error found by Mrs. Ringquist, which should have been obvious to all,” Ginder said, “I recommend that we pass this with the change being from 80 to 20 so that it actually makes sense as written.”

In other business, Ginder promoted the Listening/Visioning Tour, which begins at 6:30 p.m. today at Summit Middle School. Five other dates are planned: 6:30 p.m. April 19 at Covington Elementary; 2:45 p.m. April 20 at Woodside Middle School; 6:30 p.m. April 21 at Lafayette Meadows Elementary; 2 p.m. April 24 at Haverhill Elementary; and 6:30 p.m. April 26 at Homestead High School.

Each session will follow the same format, which includes a presentation by Ginder and group work moderated by Homestead students. Attendees will be asked to consider SACS' future and to describe the district to someone new to the area who is trying to decide where to live based on school choice.

Ginder said the feedback, which will be compiled into a report, could influence decisions.

“The more minds you have looking at things,” he said, “the better off you are.”

