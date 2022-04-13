Special education teaching gets new license option

State education leaders took steps Wednesday to grow Indiana's pipeline of special education teachers, who are in high demand.

The Indiana State Board of Education gave final approval for a new license option, and it supported additional transition to teaching programs for bachelor's degree holders interested in becoming special education teachers, a news release said.

Almost 16% of Indiana's 1.1 million students receive special education services.

"Since we know that teachers are one of the most important elements in maximizing our students' learning and development, it is essential that we continue to recruit, train and retain our educators in the classroom," Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education, said in a statement.

The Indiana Department of Education's school personnel job bank showed 275 special education job postings, including some for Allen County districts, Wednesday afternoon.

The license approved Wednesday will let special education teachers previously working on an emergency permit to continue serving in classrooms while completing a professional educator license in special education or an addition to their existing license, the release said. This alternative route license will be valid for three years.

The new transition to teaching programs are offered through the Indiana Council of Administrators of Special Education and SPEDACTS, which provides schools with affordable special education services in the Indianapolis area. This brings the number of such programs to 12, including at Purdue University Fort Wayne and University of Saint Francis, the release said.

"Through a new license option, approval of additional transition to teaching programs and financial assistance to support training for our current and future special education teachers, we're committed to supporting our local schools as we seek to grow the pipeline of educators in this high-demand field," Jenner said.

