Grace College finds new president

A seven-month, nationwide search for Grace College's new president officially ended with the announcement Thursday that its executive vice president will be promoted to the role.

Drew Flamm will transition to president – the Winona Lake college's seventh – in July, a news release said following the decision by the Board of Trustees. Flamm has more than 16 years of higher education experience at multiple colleges, including Manchester University and nine years at Grace.

Butch Shook, board member and search committee chair, said the board is thrilled with Flamm's promotion.

“He has a deep love for Grace College and Seminary and unwavering confidence that God will continue using this institution to help students better know Christ and make him known,” Shook said in a statement.

John Teevan has been interim president since January, after longtime President Bill Katip's health prompted him to retire earlier than expected.

Under Katip's leadership, Flamm directed the Aspire Campaign, the school's largest comprehensive campaign, raising $39.8 million. It not only enabled the building/renovation of five facilities, the release said, but it also more than doubled the institution's endowment.

Flamm has also overseen marketing and enrollment efforts as well as the Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams, the release said.

His understanding of higher education and Grace's culture and mission helped him stand out from other candidates, said Janine Zeltwanger, a member of the board and search committee.

“Under his leadership, the school has set historic records in all areas he oversees, including recruiting the largest incoming class,” Zeltwanger said in a statement. “I believe this is only a sign of the growth and flourishing that will take place during his tenure as president.”

Flamm said he is humbled by the decision.

“As a product of Christian higher education myself, I know the transformative effect it had on my faith and my life,” Flamm said in a statement. “I pray that the Christ-centered education at Grace will have the same effect on countless students in the years to come.”

