Family stories, family history

Kayla Turner's maternal grandparents always felt like strangers to her, and understandably so. They died 10 years before she was born.

Turner referred to them as her “mom's parents” instead of as her grandparents and said she never had reason to visit their grave in Fort Wayne. That changed during her senior year at Indiana Tech when she took a class that combines the literature of family stories and the science of genealogical research.

Turner, 23, said the class helped her feel as close to her grandparents as she ever could. They were in a car crash in December 1987 in LaOtto, she said. Her grandmother died instantly, and her grandfather died about a month later.

Looking through old Journal Gazette articles and “seeing their names in the papers, seeing what was going on locally, statewide, and nationally at the time of their deaths kind of gave me a closure that I did not know I needed,” Turner said by email.

Professor Susan McGrade developed the course – titled Family Stories, Family Histories – after researching her family. She became so absorbed in the work that hours would pass in a flash, she said, and she wanted students to share that experience.

The class involves studying literary works that examine the significance of family heritage, migration and immigration narratives, ethnic identity and citizenship status. Students also research an object they associate with a family member, such as a quilt or piece of furniture, and they complete a multigeneration pedigree chart.

“I'm really able to design it around the students in the course,” said McGrade, who spoke about the class last month at the annual Multi-Ethnic Literature of the United States conference in New Orleans.

McGrade has taught the class since 2019, although not every semester. It meets the requirement for a humanities literature class. Currently, all students must take a literature class, she said, and this is one of several options.

McGrade has an enthusiastic partner in the Allen County Public Library Genealogy Center, where staff is eager to help educators however they can. The center has one of the largest research collections available, incorporating records from around the world. Manager Curt Witcher said it is refreshing to have students learn about history through their families, asserting that's the best way to learn about the past. Textbooks are a poor substitute, in his opinion.

It can be difficult to capture students' attention about research unless they have a question they want answered, librarian Allison DePrey Singleton said. She complimented McGrade's ability to help students discover their question.

“You have to have it be personal,” Singleton said.

Knowing families can be complicated and take various structures, Witcher and Singleton seek to provide a judgment-free zone for genealogical research. Singleton makes a point to tell students there's no such thing as a normal family.

“You will find skeletons,” Singleton said she tells them.

Singleton also encourages people to research their heartline – the people who matter the most to them – if they don't want to research their bloodline. They can also research both, she said, stressing there are no rules.

Jeff Dobhriste, who took McGrade's class last fall, said his family tree led him to Civil War-era Missouri. His research ballooned when he noticed his fourth-great-grandfather appeared in census records from 1860 but not 1870. After countless hours, he said, he found his ancestor's Civil War records and constructed a narrative of his last year of life.

Dobhriste said his research humanized people of the past.

“They were real people, with fears and doubts making decisions about their lives in the exact same way I do,” he said in a statement.

Dobhriste's research didn't stop with the end of the semester. He and his wife traveled to St. Louis to see where his ancestor lived. They saw his ancestor's grave marker at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery and a battle site where his ancestor fought.

Turner's findings also prompted a trip – to her grandparents' grave for the first time. Their headstone wasn't in good shape, she said, so she returned with supplies to clean the marker of debris and weather corrosion.

“I did it because I felt like their granddaughter for the first time in my life,” Turner said. “I can't call them up or go to their house. I see this as the way of 'spending time with them.'”

