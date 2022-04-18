FWCS plans presence at hearing for charter

Tonight's public hearing for a proposed charter school in Fort Wayne is expected to include opposition from leaders of the city's largest school district.

All seven members of the Fort Wayne Community Schools board plan to attend the 5:30 p.m. hearing about Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy. Several FWCS administrators and teachers are also expected, officials said.

“We don't want to see a charter school with no proven track record coming to our district thinking they understand how to educate our children better than we do,” board President Anne Duff said by email.

The hearing will be in the Globe Room of Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza.

Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy wants to open in the 2023-24 academic year with 150 elementary students. Leaders plan to expand to the middle school grade levels – eventually serving 400 students, according to a 268-page application filed with the Indiana Charter School Board.

The application includes letters of support from state Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne; Kevin Fitzharris of law firm Barrett McNagny; Marcie Brown Carter of the Indiana Charter School Network; and, among others, Chris Taylor, Mad Ants general manager.

The academy expects to draw students from FWCS and plans to open in “the southwestern area of Fort Wayne” within FWCS, its application said. But it identifies “one current target” location that is just south of downtown and east of Lafayette Street – the former Zion Lutheran Academy building at 2313 S. Hanna St.

The applicants selected the area because of its lack of charter schools, the high population and existing low-performing schools, the application said.

Some of FWCS' “most sought-after schools featuring a variety of learning philosophies” are within a mile of the proposed location, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said. She added that most of the charter school's application is boilerplate language Accel has used for other schools.

Accel Schools would be the academy's education service provider. Based in Virginia, the K-12 educational management organization operates virtual and brick-and-mortar schools in multiple states, including Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, the application said. It said the Fort Wayne school would be modeled after Cornerstone Academy, an Accel school in Columbus, Ohio.

“That doesn't sound like something innovative specifically aimed at the needs of students in Fort Wayne,” Stockman said by email.

Almost 30,000 students attend FWCS' 52 schools. Losing 150 students to this proposed charter school wouldn't reduce the district's overhead costs or staffing needs because the students wouldn't come from one classroom or one school, officials said.

“There is no cost savings to taxpayers when you duplicate efforts,” Stockman said.

Julie Hollingsworth, an FWCS board member, is concerned that the proposed school and Accel would follow the same playbook as the former Imagine Schools in Fort Wayne, which involved complex lease agreements that sent millions of dollars to an out-of-state real estate investment trust.

“It's a business opportunity, and students are essential to the business model,” she said in a statement.

The proposed academy's board of directors include Kenneth Sinak and Susan Gusho, who are neighbors in southwest Allen County, outside the FWCS boundary. A third member, Cynthia Roach, lives in Greenwood, an Indianapolis suburb, the application said.

The FWCS board will gather for a special meeting at 4 p.m. today in Grile Administrative Center, 1200 S. Clinton St., to prepare for the charter school's public hearing. Because the board anticipates a quorum at the hearing, that was also advertised as a special meeting.

The Indiana Charter School Board is expected to act on the application during a meeting at 9 a.m. April 28 in Indianapolis. The meeting will be livestreamed on the board's YouTube channel.

Go to www.in.gov/icsb to view Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy's application, enrollment plan and budget documents.

