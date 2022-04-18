IU offering students new ultrasound tech

Indiana University Fort Wayne medical imaging students no longer need a clinical setting to gain certain learning experiences.

The university recently added the CAE Vimedix ultrasound simulator to the campus' simulation lab, giving students opportunities to perform exams they would otherwise experience only in the clinical setting, according to a news release.

The manikin-based system can be loaded with more than 50 pathological conditions common to pelvic and obstetrics exams. Previously, the release said, the campus lab would only let students scan normal anatomical structures.

“Being able to recognize normal and abnormal anatomy on ultrasound is usually a difficult hurdle for students to overcome,” the release said.

Another feature lets students view live ultrasound images alongside an anatomical rendering, which provides labels. The release noted the feedback is helpful to students just learning to identify ultrasound anatomy.

IU Fort Wayne offers a bachelor's degree in medical imaging with concentration options in radiologic technology and ultrasound technology.

Events

• Trine University's mathematics department will host a panel discussion with actuarial science professionals at 4 p.m. Thursday in Best Hall 229 on the Angola campus. It is free and open to the public. Light appetizers will be served.

• Manchester University will recognize Peace Week today through Saturday. Events include the Empty Bowls fundraiser from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday on the Manchester University Mall. Donations will benefit Urban Seeds, an Evansville nonprofit that works to increase access to nourishing foods in southwest Indiana.

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will host a nursing and health care career expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the main hallway of its Coliseum campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. Health care exploration workshops will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in room CC1600.

• Purdue University Fort Wayne's annual Day of Giving is set for April 27. Donations will support areas of need, such as student scholarships, academic programs and campus infrastructure. There is a $10 minimum donation amount; all contributions at this level and higher are tax deductible. Go to dayofgiving.pfw.edu for information.

• The 2022 EACS Educational Foundation dinner and auction will be at 5:30 p.m. May 5 at Ceruti's Diamond Room, 6601 Innovation Blvd. Cost is $50 per person. The keynote speaker is Gerry Brooks, a veteran educator in Lexington, Kentucky, who uses humor and real-world experiences to connect with audiences. Go to www.eventbrite.com or call Angie Thompson at 260-446-0100, ext. 3161, for information.

• Questa Education Foundation will celebrate its 85th anniversary from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 6 at Sweetwater Sound. Visit www.questafoundation.org/events for information.

Grants

• The Indiana Department of Education is accepting applications through May 13 for its new Explore, Engage and Experience grant. The grant is available for Indiana's schools and local partners to help expand students' access to to high-wage, high-demand careers. A total of $25 million is available and is allocated as part of the state's federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III plan. Contact StudentPathways@doe.in.gov or go to www.in.gov/doe for information.

• Julian Snyder of Fort Wayne was awarded a grant from The Steven Daniel Smallen Memorial Fund at Hamilton College, a liberal arts institution in Clinton, New York. The fund encourages creativity among provides money for projects displaying originality, expressiveness and imagination.

Manchester

• Five people have joined the Manchester University Board of Trustees, including two area residents: the Rev. Timothy Lake of Fort Wayne, an associate professor at Wabash College, and Dan Starr, president and CEO of Do it Best Corp. since January 2016.

• Manchester's Giving Day is Wednesday. Gifts go to The Manchester Fund, which helps provide financial aid. It also covers many expenses – such as lab equipment, baseballs and unexpected bills. Go to givingday.manchester.edu for information.

Opportunity

• Four Star Leadership is accepting applications and nominations through May 3 for its leadership program for high school students July 10-14 in Oklahoma. The opportunity is valued at more than $4,000 per student and is offered at no cost to students. Participants can earn more than $30,000 in scholarships. Go to FourStarLeader.com or call 580-726-5900.

Recognition

• The Huntington University digital media arts program earned 23 awards in the 2022 Broadcast Education Association Festival of Media Arts, making it among the top five colleges nationwide. The university's Indiana and Arizona campuses split the awards. Honorees included Rachael Berggren, Brody Bowman, Lance Clark, Sam Delagrange, Stephen Donley, Brady Doorn, Sean Eitniear, Matt Foutz, Carlos Hermosillo, Megan Hostetler, Chloe Jacobson, Rebekah Karp, Kayla Knopp, Ella Nosek, Matthew Raman, Nicholas Robinson, Joseph Soundara, Matt Webb, Jared Weber, Sydni Wolpert and Jonathan Young.

• The 2021-22 recipients of Purdue Fort Wayne's annual Featured Faculty excellence awards are Jeff Casazza, professor of theater, Featured Faculty for Teaching Excellence; Jeong-il Cho, associate professor of special education, Featured Faculty for Teaching Excellence; Steven Cody, associate professor of art history, Featured Faculty for Research Excellence; and Jeannie DiClementi, associate professor of psychology, Featured Faculty for Service Excellence.

Saint Francis

• Enrollment is underway for summer courses with many general education and online courses. Tuition for undergraduate courses will be 50% less than 2021 fall rates in most cases. Enrolling in summer courses helps students maintain credit hours needed to stay eligible for state aid. Go to go.sf.edu/summer for information.

