Strong oppositions face proposed Fort Wayne charter school

A proposed Fort Wayne charter school faced overwhelming opposition tonight during a public hearing that filled an Allen County Public Library room to capacity, prompting about 50 people to gather in the grand hall.

About 25 people – including Fort Wayne Community Schools board members, FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel and an East Allen County Schools educator – urged the Indiana Charter School Board to deny Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy's application next week.

Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy wants to open in the 2023-24 academic year with 150 elementary students. Leaders plan to expand to the middle school grade levels – eventually serving 400 students, according to a 268-page application.

Accel Schools would be the academy's education service provider. Based in Virginia, the K-12 educational management organization operates virtual and brick-and-mortar schools in multiple states, including Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, the application said. It said the Fort Wayne school would be modeled after Cornerstone Academy, an Accel school in Columbus, Ohio.

Only one advocate spoke – Kevin Fitzharris – and that was to clarify that his letter of support was his personal endorsement, not that of his law firm Barrett McNagny, whose letterhead he used.

"I think by evidence of the crowd that it is clear what we're trying to provide through Fort Wayne Community Schools is a sound educational program, one that presents many choices… and many opportunities for our students," Daniel said about 30 minutes into the 90-minute hearing.

Nobody representing the proposed school spoke, nor was an overview of the application presented.

