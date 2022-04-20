FWCS seeks qualities of ideal graduate

Colorful sticky notes covered brainstorming boards at Memorial Coliseum this morning as about 200 people -- including parents, students, educators and community leaders -- generated input as Fort Wayne Community Schools seeks to determine qualities of an ideal graduate.

The all-day workshop marked the beginning of a process spearheaded by Ford Next Generation Learning, which has a $50,500 contract with the district. Superintendent Mark Daniel expects the 2023-24 academic year will be the earliest anything is implemented.

"What are those attributes, and then how do we drive those attributes from the graduates all the way down to the preschool child?" Daniel said. "That's to be embedded in everything that we do to meet those workforce needs of our community in the future."

asloboda@jg.net