FWCS sticks to community input

Colorful sticky notes covered brainstorming boards at Memorial Coliseum as about 200 people – including parents, students, educators and community leaders – generated input Wednesday for Fort Wayne Community Schools, which seeks to determine qualities of the ideal graduate.

The all-day workshop marked the beginning of a process spearheaded by Ford Next Generation Learning, which has a $50,500 contract with the district. Superintendent Mark Daniel stressed local involvement is key.

“It has to be Fort Wayne Community Schools. It has to be greater Fort Wayne,” he said. “It cannot just be, hey, this is something someone's passed to us. We have to own it. That's probably the most important piece.”

Ultimately, Daniel said, the feedback will shape a program taught from pre-K through 12th grade. He expects the 2023-24 academic year will be the earliest anything is implemented.

“What are those attributes?” Daniel asked. “I don't know what that's going to be, and that's what makes this so special. It's a community-driven program.”

Wednesday's participants were intentionally seated to ensure a mix of perspectives at each table, although they worked in rooms with specific focuses – elementary, middle and high school schools. The consultants led the activities.

Mike Packnett, Parkview Health CEO, appreciated the different perspectives shared at his table by those affiliated with Northrop High School – parents, teachers and a student. Along with excitement, they shared “hope that many of these ideas become part of the future curriculum” for students districtwide, he said.

Packnett is particularly interested in aligning business' needs with the skills taught in schools. He said it goes beyond academics, including such assets as social and team-building skills.

“It's one thing to have the knowledge,” Packnett said, “but it's another thing to really be a great fit for the organization.”

The consulting firm will evaluate Wednesday's feedback, Daniel said, and additional community groups will likely provide further input as the process continues.

Packnett said Daniel makes it easy for community members to agree to participate.

“His leadership is so key. His enthusiasm for innovation is really contagious for, I think, a lot of us in the business community and the not-for-profit community, and we want to help,” Packnett said. “We want to be arm-in-arm and be very aligned with his vision, and he wants to be very aligned with our vision and need as well.”

