Charter school plans withdrawn

An application to establish a new charter school in Fort Wayne has been withdrawn after the school faced overwhelming opposition this week.

Bridgett Abston, the Indiana Charter School Board's director of authorizing, evaluation and assessment, said Friday the board received an email saying Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy's application had been withdrawn.

The charter school board was to discuss the application during a meeting Thursday in Indianapolis.

The proposed charter school had planned to open in the 2023-24 academic year with 150 elementary students. Leaders had planned to expand to the middle-school grades, eventually serving 400 students, according to a 268-page application.

The academy expected to draw students from Fort Wayne Community Schools and open in southwest Fort Wayne within the FWCS district.

During a meeting Monday, about 25 people, including FWCS board members and Superintendent Mark Daniel, urged the Indiana Charter School Board to deny Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy's application.

“We are pleased to see this application has been withdrawn,” a statement from FWCS said Friday. “Prior to Monday's hearing, there appeared to be no effort to reach out to the community where this charter school would be located to determine if there is a need or desire for such a school. As many people stated at the public hearing earlier this week, this process seemed rushed and there were numerous issues with the application. Fort Wayne Community Schools will continue to serve the children of Fort Wayne with a high quality education through a variety of school choice offerings.”

Kenneth Sinak, president of the Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy board, did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday.

jchapman@jg.net