Education Notebook

Events, recognition and more of what's happening in schools around the area.

Events

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne/Warsaw will hold a welding technology career fair from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Steel Dynamics Inc. Keith E. Busse Technology Center, 3701 Dean Drive, Fort Wayne.

• Ivy Tech will hold Go Ivy Day for area high school students from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Student Life Center, 3701 Dean Drive, Fort Wayne. Participants can explore degree and certificate programs, meet faculty, tour campus and learn about scholarships and financial aid. Visit IvyTech.edu/goivy to RSVP.

• Debra Lynn, a Manchester University professor, has been invited to conduct her oratorio, “A Family Portrait,” Memorial Day at Carnegie Hall in New York. A sneak peek concert is set for 3 p.m. Sunday in Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus.

• Descendants of Manchester's first Black students are invited to the formal dedication of the Martha Cunningham and Joseph Cunningham Academic Center. The May 2 event will begin at 11 a.m. with a presentation in Cordier Auditorium and will be followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony on East Street at what is now called the Academic Center. Signs on the building will be changed to the Martha Cunningham and Joseph Cunningham Academic Center, and a new timeline inside will reflect the siblings' life and times. The events are free and open to the public.

Huntington

• Roberta Bailey is Huntington University's first assistant director of admissions and transfer relationships. She will represent the university in recruiting, admitting and matriculating transfer students.

Recognitions

• Maroon Standard, the Concordia Lutheran High School chamber choir, was named the 2022 honor choir state champion in the Indiana State School Music Association State Jazz Finals last month. The group was also named the best bass section, and Nathan Zeckzer was outstanding soloist.

• Melanie Watson, associate professor of biomedical engineering at Trine University, was honored with the Distinguished Faculty Award by the university's Christian Campus House.

• Snider seniors Hannah Mekaru and Adesewa Ogunsusi were selected to participate in the Molecular Medicine in Action Conference, an Indiana University School of Medicine program.

SACS

• Woodside Middle School students will compete in the We the People National Invitational virtually this weekend.

Saint Francis

• The University of Saint Francis named Chelsea Nabozny as director of Cougars HOPE, a position developed through a Department of Justice Office of Violence Against Women grant. HOPE stands for healing, outreach, prevention and education. The program seeks to address and reduce sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking.

• M. Elise Kriss, university president emerita, will be the featured commencement speaker. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. May 7 at Memorial Coliseum. Kriss retired in summer 2020 and took a sabbatical before returning to campus in her current position as director of community engagement.

Scholarships

• Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative awarded a $600 scholarship to Colin Bradtmueller of Woodlan Junior-Senior High School and $1,000 scholarships to Owen Van Horn of Heritage Junior-Senior High School and Kate Farr of Antwerp High School in Ohio.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.