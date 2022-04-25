New HR leader to join FWCS superintendent's cabinet

The Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent is expanding his group of executive-level advisers to include the district's new leader of human resources.

The district, which has about 4,000 employees, isn't immune to nationwide worker shortages, Superintendent Mark Daniel told the school board Monday.

"We have to think very differently," he said. "I want to say, beyond out of the box. Certainly not inside the box. We almost need to just blow up the box and begin."

Daniel expects Rose Costello will bring creativity to the area, he said after the board approved her employment. Costello's work as executive director of human resources begins May 23.

Salary information wasn't immediately available.

Costello will take over for Austin Couch, who is moving to a different position. Unlike Couch, Costello will participate in cabinet – a group of advisers to Daniel that includes the deputy superintendent, chief operations officer, chief financial officer, chief systems officer and the assistant superintendents. They meet weekly on Tuesday mornings.

