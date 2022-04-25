Teacher Honor Roll / Education notebook

A Northwest Allen County Schools teacher who has an “incredibly positive attitude” has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.

Nicole Kirk

School: Arcola Elementary School

Grade teaching: Third grade

Education: Bachelor of Arts in elementary education with an English minor from Harding University

Years teaching: 23 years

Current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: Husband, Matt, and sons, Micah and Daniel.

Book you'd recommend: For friends, I would recommend “Having a Mary Heart in a Martha World” by Joanna Weaver. This book reminds me to keep priorities straight in the midst of busyness, making time for relationships instead of to-do lists. For teachers, especially those entering the profession, I would suggest reading “The First Days of School: How to be an Effective Teacher” by Harry K. Wong and Rosemary T. Wong. This book combines helpful advice on how to set positive expectations, establish classroom management, and prepare effective lessons while sharing anecdotes from educators.

Favorite teachers: My third grade teacher, Valerie Hoekstra, made quite a positive impact on me. As I marveled at her beautiful cursive penmanship, the enrichment centers she created, and the organized flow of our days, I decided I wanted to be a teacher just like her. Despite her busy schedule, she took time to write encouraging notes to her students. I treasured the ones she penned for me. Years later, I was blessed to have a phenomenal English teacher, Paul Thomas. He captivated a room full of normally distracted teenagers and facilitated conversations about literature and poetry in such a way that students made connections between what they read and what they experienced in life. Whenever he graded our writing, he always did so in green pen, claiming that it was much friendlier than red ink. Perhaps that is why I have such a colorful collection of pens for grading and seldom use red.

Favorite teaching memory: Each year, there are students who touch my life in a meaningful way: some by how they encourage each other, some by something witty they say, and some by the perseverance they show when faced by challenges. While I cannot claim one favorite memory, I am so grateful for the privilege of being part of my students' lives and creating a family together.

Hobbies: When I am not cheering at my son's baseball games, I enjoy organizing spaces around the house or in my classroom.

Interesting fact about yourself: My dad served in the Air Force, which allowed me the opportunity to live in six different states as well as overseas in Turkey.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? First, find something you enjoy and seek a career using that passion. Secondly, when you find yourself feeling discouraged or dissatisfied, take time to help others. Not only will you aid someone in need, but also you will rediscover the blessings in your own life.

Recommended by: Mark and Kristi Schlatter

Reason for recommendation: “She goes above and beyond each and every day to meet the needs of her students and challenge them to be the very best that they can be. Mrs. Kirk has an incredibly positive attitude. She does an awesome job motivating, encouraging and inspiring her students. We have been blessed to have her as a teacher for each of our two youngest children. Our boys both genuinely love Mrs. Kirk and are thankful for the role model she is in their lives.”

Events

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne/Warsaw will hold a welding technology career fair from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Steel Dynamics Inc. Keith E. Busse Technology Center, 3701 Dean Drive, Fort Wayne.

• Ivy Tech will hold Go Ivy Day for area high school students from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Student Life Center, 3701 Dean Drive, Fort Wayne. Participants can explore degree and certificate programs, meet faculty, tour campus and learn about scholarships and financial aid. Visit IvyTech.edu/goivy to RSVP.

• Debra Lynn, a Manchester University professor, has been invited to conduct her oratorio, “A Family Portrait,” Memorial Day at Carnegie Hall in New York. A sneak peek concert is set for 3 p.m. Sunday in Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus.

• Descendants of Manchester's first Black students are invited to the formal dedication of the Martha Cunningham and Joseph Cunningham Academic Center. The May 2 event will begin at 11 a.m. with a presentation in Cordier Auditorium and will be followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony on East Street at what is now called the Academic Center. Signs on the building will be changed to the Martha Cunningham and Joseph Cunningham Academic Center, and a new timeline inside will reflect the siblings' life and times. The events are free and open to the public.

Huntington

• Roberta Bailey is Huntington University's first assistant director of admissions and transfer relationships. She will represent the university in recruiting, admitting and matriculating transfer students.

Recognitions

• Maroon Standard, the Concordia Lutheran High School chamber choir, was named the 2022 honor choir state champion in the Indiana State School Music Association State Jazz Finals last month. The group was also named the best bass section, and Nathan Zeckzer was outstanding soloist.

• Melanie Watson, associate professor of biomedical engineering at Trine University, was honored with the Distinguished Faculty Award by the university's Christian Campus House.

• Snider seniors Hannah Mekaru and Adesewa Ogunsusi were selected to participate in the Molecular Medicine in Action Conference, an Indiana University School of Medicine program.

SACS

• Woodside Middle School students will compete in the We the People National Invitational virtually this weekend.

Saint Francis

• The University of Saint Francis named Chelsea Nabozny as director of Cougars HOPE, a position developed through a Department of Justice Office of Violence Against Women grant. HOPE stands for healing, outreach, prevention and education. The program seeks to address and reduce sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking.

• M. Elise Kriss, university president emerita, will be the featured commencement speaker. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. May 7 at Memorial Coliseum. Kriss retired in summer 2020 and took a sabbatical before returning to campus in her current position as director of community engagement.

Scholarships

• Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative awarded a $600 scholarship to Colin Bradtmueller of Woodlan Junior-Senior High School and $1,000 scholarships to Owen Van Horn of Heritage Junior-Senior High School and Kate Farr of Antwerp High School in Ohio.

