FWCS board OKs exec-level HR director

The Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent is expanding his group of executive-level advisers to include the district's new leader of human resources.

The district, which has about 4,000 employees, isn't immune to nationwide worker shortages, Superintendent Mark Daniel told the school board Monday.

“We have to think very differently,” he said. “I want to say, beyond out of the box. Certainly not inside the box. We almost need to just blow up the box and begin.”

Daniel expects Rose Costello to bring creativity to the position, he said after the board approved her employment. Costello's work as executive director of human resources begins May 23. Salary information wasn't immediately available.

Costello will come to FWCS from Ball State University, where she is associate vice president of the human resources division. Her background also includes similar HR roles at IPFW and the local Ivy Tech Community College campus.

Costello will take over for Austin Couch, who is moving to a different position. Unlike Couch, Costello will participate in cabinet – a group of advisers to Daniel that includes the deputy superintendent, assistant superintendents, chief operations officer, chief financial officer and chief systems officer. They meet weekly on Tuesday mornings.

By participating in cabinet, Costello can provide regular updates to district leaders and can stay abreast of personnel needs, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said after the board meeting.

FWCS had about 400 job openings as of Monday, Daniel said, adding the district is seeking teachers as well as non-teaching staff. He said some of the district's major challenges rest in finding classified staff – a broad term that encompasses such jobs as bus drivers, food service workers, secretaries and classroom assistants.

Many of the openings are for next academic year, Stockman said, noting the number of vacancies is typical.

In other business, the board unanimously approved buying two properties near Levan Scott Academy – 5309 and 5313 Southern Court – for $13,000. It will be funded by the 2020 referendum.

The additional properties will allow the 400-student school to expand, and it will allow for additional parking and proper separation of bus and parent pickup lanes. The board has previously approved buying other property on the block, including along Fairfax Avenue, for similar reasons.

