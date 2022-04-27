FWCS to boost airflow quality

Fort Wayne Community Schools is spending about $1.3 million to reduce unwanted particles – such as dust, dander, smoke, viruses and bacteria – from the air in its buildings.

The project, which the board greenlit Monday, is funded by federal coronavirus relief dollars. However, Facilities Director Darren Hess said the district's interest in the needlepoint bipolar ionization technology preceded the pandemic, when complaints and concerns arose in 2019 about indoor air quality in a basement classroom at Abbett Elementary School.

Also Monday, the board approved an amended contract with FCI Construction establishing the final, overall guaranteed maximum price for the six-classroom expansion of Abbett, allowing for proper spacing of students with adequately sized classrooms. The almost $3.5 million project is also supported by federal COVID-19 funds.

FWCS was allocated about $156 million in coronavirus relief dollars. Facility projects supported by this money include those that improve indoor air quality and those that reduce the risk of virus transmission and exposure to environmental health hazards, Hess said during a presentation last month.

The district is equipping schools with ionization systems after use at Abbett, Lakeside Middle School and school health clinics produced favorable results, Hess said. He noted $190,000 in federal COVID-19 funds supported last year's upgrades at the clinics.

Information provided to the board said the ionization system introduces ions into areas via airflow in the ventilation system, and the ions seek out and form bonds with airborne particles. This creates a snowball effect in which particles begin to cluster together, making them easier to filter. Contact with ions also inactivates certain viruses and bacteria.

The contract with Siemens Industry Inc. totals $1,335,597. All schools are included except those with ongoing construction projects, Hess said, and they will include ionization systems upon completion.

About $680,000 is earmarked for air handlers serving areas that have daily use, such as kitchens and cafeterias; classrooms that are at or partially at basement level; and locations with significant respiratory activity, such as choir, band and locker rooms, wrestling and weight rooms, and dance studios, Hess said.

This affects 28 elementary schools and early childhood education centers, nine middle/intermediate schools and four high schools.

About $656,000 is for large gathering areas, such as gymnasiums and auditoriums, at 30 elementary schools and early childhood education centers, 11 middle/intermediate schools and four high schools, Hess said.

He noted the natatorium is included under South Side High School in both groups.

The air filtration work will be done in phases with substantial completion expected by Dec. 31.

